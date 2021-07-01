Thursday USA Basketball announced San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was named to the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team that will help the USA Basketball Men’s National team train in Las Vegas.

Johnson and the Select team will train daily with the National team from July 6-9 in Las Vegas.

“Just having USA across your chest, it’s definitely like a blessing and an honor, it’s so crazy,” said Johnson of wearing the red, white, and blue jerseys of Team USA. “It’s stuff you dream about as a kid, but now it’s coming to reality, so I’m just going to go out there and give it everything I’ve got and just leave the best impression of Keldon Johnson out there.”

Cam Reynolds, who was with the Spurs on a 10-day contract last season and was on the training camp roster, will also be part of the Select team with Johnson.

The Select team will be coached by Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich will be coaching the Men’s National Team for the first time this summer in the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s going to be a little weird because he coached me all year, but I mean hopefully he don’t give them to much of a great scouting report,” said Johnson of facing his current NBA Head Coach Popovich. “But if he does, I’m just going to go at him, make Coach Pop get on the guys.”

