ROH holds its Best in the World pay-per-view tonight (Sunday, July 11, 2021), which marks the second PPV of the year. Ring of Honor is slated to hold the show from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The main event will see ROH World Champion Rush vs. vs. Bandido. Three other titles will be on the line including ROH Six-Man Champions Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom.

Event info

What:ROH Best in World 2021

When: July 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT (PPV)

Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

ROH Best in the World can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view and the in PremiumTV The show will be four hours long with the first hour airing for free at 7 pm ET on ROH Facebook Live, FITE TV, and traditional PPV while the main card will begin at 8 pm ET.

Currently in the midst of a 494-day title run, Rush is the undisputed top force in ROH. He leads La Facción Ingobernable, the spiritual successor to Los Ingobernables, and the group has been presented as an unstoppable force in ROH. His brother, Dragon Lee, also a key part of LFI, will challenge Tony Deppen on the card for the ROH television title. Watch HERE

ROH Best in the World Final Card

ROH World Championship

Rush (c) vs. Bandido

ROH World TV Championship

Tony Deppen (c) vs. Dragon Lee

ROH Pure Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Mike Bennett

ROH World Tag Team Championship (Fight Without Honor Match)

Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams (c) vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom

ROH World Title Preview: RUSH (c) vs. Bandido

Following the events of the 19th Anniversary Show, I thought for sure that Brody King was going to be the next challenger for RUSH. However, when it was announced that Brody King would be wrestling Jay Lethal at the PPV, that completely threw me for a loop. The title picture became much clearer when ROH announced that Survival Of The Fittest was returning, and when the dust settled, Bandido emerged victorious to earn himself a shot at the ROH World Title.

THE ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IS ON THE LINE THIS SUNDAY AT BEST IN THE WORLD LIVE ON PPV & HONORCLUB AT 7 PM ET @bandidowrestler WILL FACE ROH WORLD CHAMPION @rushtoroblanco TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/lkDAPij4IR#ROHBITW #NOPASANADA pic.twitter.com/YT9Sbe3qRA — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 8, 2021

ROH World TV Title: Tony Deppen (c) vs. Dragon Lee

Tony Deppen shocked the world when he won the ROH World TV Title from Tracy Williams several weeks ago on ROH, but it was a result that I would classify as a pleasant surprise. Since he came to ROH last year, he’s had a number of strong performances, including against Dragon Lee at Final Battle. It was really cool to see Deppen get put in a big spot with this new Violence Unlimited stable, and I don’t think anyone would’ve guessed that he’d be the first member of the group to capture gold. He’ll be defending his title against Dragon Lee here, in a rematch from the aforementioned bout at Final Battle last year.

The story going into this match is that Dragon Lee is looking to regain the title that he never lost, as an ear injury forced him to pull out of the 19th Anniversary Show. That led to a match where Tracy Williams won the title from Kenny King, who was defending it on behalf of Dragon Lee. It was a weird situation, but given what the circumstances were, they pretty much had to do a title change.

