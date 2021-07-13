Qatar and Panama will meet for the first time on Tuesday for a group-stage match in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. Qatar is coming off a 1-0 win over El Salvador in its last match. Panama, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mexico in its last outing.

Qatar vs. Panama Viewing Info

What: Concacaf Gold Cup Soccer 2021

Live stream: Click here to watch (Online)

Where: Houston, USA

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13

National TV: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Qatar are in the tournament by invitation and picked up a 1-0 friendly victory over El Salvador in their most recent fixture last week. Watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match HERE

Qatar vs. Panama Match Preview

Panama were on the wrong end of a 3-0 trouncing by Mexico in a friendly played at the start of July. Diego Lainez, Cesar Montez and Henry Martin all got on the scoresheet for El Tri.

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides. Qatar are currently on a good run of form that has seen them go eight games without defeat, with their last four matches ending in victory.

Coach Felix Sanchez called up 23 players to dispute the Gold Cup for Qatar. The squad is made up exclusively of players who ply their trade in the Qatar Stars League.

Panama called up 23 players for their Gold Cup squad. There are no known injuries or suspension worries for coach Thomas Christiansen.

Only nine players from their World Cup squad were chosen by new boss Thomas Christiansen for this tournament, which shows that this side is going through changes with so many players playing competitively at club level.

How to watch 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Football?

FS1 and TUDN will carry the games in the US, and Univision will will stream in the Canada. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding a source of all games, and you are from out side of USA or Canada (not available streaming channels), Then we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Concacaf Gold Cup matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to the today’s Qatar vs Panama live stream soccer match including full tournament pass only for $19.99.

Predicted Lineups:

The Panamanians have played plenty of international fixtures this year (eight), so they should not be rusty on Tuesday, but lately, they have struggled to create many quality scoring opportunities, going goalless in their last two games, failing to register a shot on target versus Mexico.

All set! Here is the starting XI for the 2022 World Cup host @QFA_EN in the #GoldCup21 Group D match against @fepafut presented by @qatarairways.#ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/8wwoJcxh2C — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 13, 2021

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Al Sheeb; Hassan, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi; Madibo, Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Muntari, Afif

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mejia; Peralta, Machado, Davis, Palacios; Griffith, Godoy, Yanis, Camargo; Aguilar, Torres

