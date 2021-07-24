While most of the world has its eyes set on Tokyo as the 2020 Olympic games get underway, there is still an exciting soccer tournament occurring as the CONCACAF Gold Cup is entering the knockout phase of the competition.

Qatar vs. El Salvador Match Details



What: Concacaf Gold Cup Quarter final

TV Broadcast: FOX, Univision, TUDN

The first encounter of the quarterfinals is an intriguing one as the reining Asian champions Qatar, who have looked impressive so far this tournament, and scrappy central american side El Salvador.

Qatar are relatively unknown to fans of CONCACAF, but after this tournament, many will remember them now as they have put some of the big nations of the federation on notice. The winner of this match will take on either the United States or Jamaica in the semifinals.

Concacaf Gold Cup Quarter Final Preview:

Qatar

The winner of group D in newcomers Qatar will take on an El Salvador team that finished only one point behind tournament favorites Mexico in group play.

Qatar has had no trouble scoring in this tournament, scoring two or more goals in every match so far, including a 4-0 win against Grenada. The standout player for the 2022 World Cup hosts has to be Akram Afif, the 24 year old forward who plays for Al-Sadd . So far in the Gold Cup, Afif has 2 goals and 2 assists, and shows promise and quality every time he is on the ball.He will be the one to watch and is easily a match winner for Qatar

El Salvador

El Salvador has been priding itself on defending with a purpose this tournament, with the only goal conceded being against Mexico. While El Salvador doesn’t necessarily have many big players, a well rounded talent that many MLS fans will know is midfielder Darwin Ceren.

Ceren has the ability to pick out a pass from anywhere in the midfield, easily controlling the tempo of the match. Another interesting player from this squad is Alexander Roldan, the brother of USMNT player Cristian Roldan.

Qatar vs. El Salvador Live Stream



Predicted line ups for Qatar vs. El Salvador

Qatar – Barsham, Ahmed, Hassan, Khoukhi, Al Rawi, Correia, Al Heidos, Boudiaf, Abdullah, Abdulla, Afif

El Salvador – Gonzalez, Roldan, Zavaleta, Rodriguez, Larin, Orellana, Ceren, Monterroza, Perez, Rivas, Henriquez.

Tournament Round Date / Time (EST/PST) Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Result Quarter-Final Saturday, July 24 @ 7:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. El Salvador TBD TBD Quarter-Final Saturday, July 24 @ 10 p.m. / 7 p.m. Mexico TBD TBD Quarter-Final Sunday, July 25 @ 7 p.m. / 4 p.m. Canada TBD TBD Quarter-Final Saturday, July 25 @ 9:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. USA TBD TBD Semi-Final Thursday, July 29 @ 7:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD TBD Semi-Final Thursday, July 29 @ 10 p.m. / 7 p.m. TBD TBD TBD Final Sunday, August 1 @ 8:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. TBD TBD TBD

