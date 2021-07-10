In the UFC’s lightweight division, it’s hard to find a bigger matchup than this Saturday night; Dustin Poirier (27-6-0, 1 NC) and Conor McGregor (22-5-0). It’s a card appropriately fit for paradise – Paradise, Nevada that is. Inside the T-Mobile Arena, it’s a pivotal third entry in the history of the two fighters, completing the trilogy at UFC 264.

What UFC 264 – Poirier vs McGregor 3 When Saturday, July 10, 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST Where T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast ESPN+ (Main Card Pay-Per-View)ESPN+ (Main Card) Live Stream Prelims, Early Prelims and Main Card (Global)

There’s eternal value in sports for as many contests as a rivalry can allow for, provided that it remains competitive. Entering Saturday, the record between the two 32-year-old veterans is tied at 1-1. Poirier got the better of McGregor with a second-round knockout on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi back in January.

The first edition of Saturday’s main event took place back in 2014. Both Poirier and McGregor were in the featherweight division before each fighter made the jump to lightweight. Still new to the UFC, McGregor was the ninth-ranked featherweight, participating in his first pay-per-view. He was paired against No.5 Poirier in a three-round fight. Less than two minutes into the bout, McGregor won by TKO, prompting Joe Rogan to exclaim the Irishman was “the real deal”.

For McGregor, the fight was his fourth victory in the UFC, part of a seven-consecutive match win streak. His power displayed against Poirier was just a glimpse of what he could do. McGregor won his next three matches by KO/TKO. The highlight of that stretch, of course, was McGregor’s knockout of Jose Aldo just 14 seconds into the bout. In 2016, McGregor was the UFC’s first simultaneous two-class champion, possessing the lightweight and featherweight belts before leaving the sport for nearly two years.

Following the loss, Poirier too went on a powerful run, winning his next four contests, three by first-round KO/TKO. In 2016 when McGregor left the sport on other pursuits, Poirier stayed busy honing his craft. Through 2017 and 2018, he defeated some of the UFC’s best in Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, and Justin Gaethje on his way to securing the lightweight title away from Max Holloway.

Poirier lost his belt to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his next bout and has been hot in pursuit to take it back. Now ranked as the number one challenger in the lightweight division, Poirier needs to follow his January knockout of McGregor with another statement win. If he can do that, he should secure an opportunity to get a shot at current champion Charles Oliveira next.

UFC 264 Fight Card

Weight Class Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Lightweight #1 Dustin Poirier (27-6-0, 1 NC)

Odds: -130 #5 Conor McGregor (22-5-0)

Odds: +108 Welterweight #2 Gilbert Burns (19-4-0)

Odds: +125 #4 Stephen Thompson (16-4-1)

Odds: -155 Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (12-3-0)

Odds: -137 Greg Hardy (7-3-0, 1 NC)

Odds: +110 Women’s Bantamweight #4 Irene Aldana (12-6-0)

Odds: -125 #5 Tana Kunitskaya (14-5-0, 1 NC)

Odds: +100 Bantamweight Sean O’Malley (13-1-0)

Odds: -835 Kris Moutinho (Debut)

Odds: +525

