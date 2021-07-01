The fourth event of the Diamond League 2021 is hosted by Oslo, Norway. The event is competed on the legendary Bislett stadium on July the 1st.

Local hero Karsten Warholm starts his season in the 400 m hurdles in Oslo. Warholm has run only one race in the summer of 2021 so far breaking the 300 m hurdles world record in Oslo on the 4th of June.

In the men’s one mile race Norway’s second huge star 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen may break Steve Cram’s European record of 3.46,32 from 1985. Hicham El Guerrouj’s World record of 3.43,13 dates back to 1999..Here you can stream the 2021 Doha Diamond League On PremiumTV

Oslo Diamond League 2021 Schedule



Here is the timetable for the Oslo Diamond League event. Note that the times are local times in Norway (UTC+2)

Time Discipline 18:44 Javelin Throw Women 19:00 Pole Vault Men 19:06 Triple Jump Men 19:34 100m Men 20:04 400m Hurdles Women 20:13 3000m Men 20:30 100m Women 20:31 Discus Throw Men 20:41 5000m Women 20:43 Long Jump Women 21:08 200m Men 21:19 800m Women 21:35 Svein Arne Hansen Dream Mile Men 21:51 400m Hurdles Men

Every race you can feel the expectation from those watching that the 400m hurdles world record – set four years before he was born – will finally be broken.

How to watch 2021 Oslo Diamond League?

2021 Diamond League meets in 2021 will be shown live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Or You can watch from anywhere from world thorugh the streaming service

In the United States, the 2021 Bislett Games Diamond League will be carried on NBC’s new Peacock streaming service, though behind the PremiumTV

2021 Bislett Diamond League Preview

And although the 25-year-old Norwegian, gold medallist at the 2019 World Championships, is relishing the pressure to perform to such lofty heights, he says his eyes are firmly set on Olympic gold in Tokyo ahead of records.

And the reason behind his sense of calm? His love of Lego and his classic car, a retro Beetle.

“With a lot of spare time during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got into building Lego which was a nice way to recharge and focus on something else that I enjoy,” says the 2019 and 2017 world champion, who has created a list of elaborate creations including Tower Bridge, Old Trafford, a Porsche and a Disney Castle.

uided by 65-year-old Leif Olav Alnes, the duo have a wonderfully wacky relationship as best friends immersed in a life of humour and practical jokes, combined with intense training.

“It’s a match made in heaven,” Warholm says. “He’s the old man but he keeps young in his mind and is full of experience and knowledge, and a great friend too who has given me the ability to perform at the best level.

“I wouldn’t do this journey on my own – it’s good to have the best coach in the world on it with me.”

With a passion for sharp suits, Warholm is well-known for having a personality as bright and extravagant as the dapper outfits he likes to showcase off the track.

“Humour and having fun takes away some of the seriousness of having to perform,” he says. “I want to of course race well but I also want to enjoy it – I like to show who I really am and do it in a real way.”

The world record motivation

On the the inevitable world record hopes on his shoulders, the European indoor 400m record holder, who failed to progress beyond the semi-final stage at the 2016 Games in Rio, says: “I feel better prepared than ever.

“I’ve been focusing more on high quality training and a few adjustments to make some developments, but we mostly stick to the formula we know works.

“It is not a given that I will break the world record first and it’s hard to tell when it will happen. I’m very happy I’m able to talk about it as a scenario that can happen, though.”

Indeed, Rai Benjamin, the American world silver medallist, recorded a surprise 46.83 at the US Olympic trials in Oregon last weekend to pass Warholm on the all-time standings.

Warholm says he embraces the pressure from Norway as one of only two Olympic medal hopes for the Scandinavian nation, along with Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 20-year-old European 1500m and 5,000m champion.

