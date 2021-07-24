For the first time this millennium, Michael Phelps is not on the swimming roster at the summer Olympics. Of course, it was announced last week that Phelps will still be involved, serving as a broadcast personality for NBC during swimming events. The first swimming events of the Olympics are scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 a.m. EST, starting with the preliminary heats of the women’s 100m butterfly. Watch the complete Olympics swimming event live stream from anywhere.
Stepping out of the shadow of the greatest swimmer of all time, Caleb Dressel looks to lead the men’s team, while Katie Ledecky looks to continue her dominance on the women’s squad. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the men and the women each won eight gold medals, combining for 16 total first-place finishes. With eight combined silver medals and nine bronze, the United States was the most decorated nation in the pool with 33 total medals earned.
Expectations are high as usual in the water for the Americans, despite a large portion of the team making their Olympic debuts. In fact, 35 swimmers will appear in their first Games, the latest in an increasing trend since 26 experienced their first Olympics in 2008.
Team USA Men’s Swimming Team
- Caleb Dressel – 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- Townley Haas – 200m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Ryan Murphy – 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke
- Chase Kalisz – 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley
- Jay Litherland – 400m Individual Medley
- Blake Pieroni – 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- Tom Shields – 100m Butterfly
- Jordan Wilimovsky – Open Water Swimming
- Michael Andrew* – 100m Breaststroke, 200m Individual Medley, 50m Freestyle
- Zach Apple* – 100m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle Relay, 4×200 Freestyle Relay
- Nick Fink* – 200m Breaststroke
- Zach Harting* – 200m Butterfly
- Andrew Seliskar* – 4×200 Freestyle Relay
- Andrew Wilson* – 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke
- Hunter Armstrong* – 100m Backstroke
- Michael Brinegar* – 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle
- Brooks Curry* – 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- Bobby Finke* – 800m Freestyle, 1500 Freestyle
- Drew Kibler* – 4×200 Freestyle Relay
- Bryce Mefford* – 200m Backstroke
- Jake Mitchell* – 400m Freestyle
- Kieran Smith* – 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
*Denotes Olympic Debut
How to stream the swimming at the Olympics 2020 from anywher?
NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view all swimming events. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV.
OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Swimming live stream events from anywhere.
Team USA Women’s Swimming Team
- Haley Anderson – Open Water Swimming
- Lilly King – 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke
- Katie Ledecky – 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle
- Simone Manuel – 50m Freestyle
- Allison Schmidt – 200m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Olivia Smoliga – 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- Abbey Weitzeil – 50m Freesyle, 100m Freestyle, 4x100m freestyle
- Hali Flickinger – 200m Butterfly, 400m Individual Medley
- Katie McLaughlin – 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Erika Brown* – 100m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- Annie Lazor* – 200m Breaststroke
- Natalie Hinds* – 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- Ashley Twichell* – Open Water Swimming
- Phoebe Bacon* – 200m Breaststroke
- Claire Curzan* – 100m Butterfly
- Kate Douglass* – 200m Individual Medley
- Katie Grimes* – 800m Freestyle
- Torri Huske* – 100m Butterfly
- Lydia Jacoby* – 100m Breaststroke
- Paige Madden* – 400m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Regan Smith* – 100m Backstroke, 200m Butterfly
- Erica Sullivan* – 1500m Freestyle
- Alex Walsh* – 200m Individual Medley
- Emma Weyant* – 400m Individual Medley
- Rhyan White* – 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke
*Denotes Olympic Debut
Tokyo 2020 Medal Count
|Country/Group
|Total Medals
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|China
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Russian Olympic Committee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Serbia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mexico
|1
|1
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
