For the first time this millennium, Michael Phelps is not on the swimming roster at the summer Olympics. Of course, it was announced last week that Phelps will still be involved, serving as a broadcast personality for NBC during swimming events. The first swimming events of the Olympics are scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 a.m. EST, starting with the preliminary heats of the women’s 100m butterfly. Watch the complete Olympics swimming event live stream from anywhere.

What Olympic 2020 Swimming Events Where Tokyo Aquatics Center When July 24-August 1 at the TV Broadcast NBC Live Stream OLYMTV (Worldwide)

Stepping out of the shadow of the greatest swimmer of all time, Caleb Dressel looks to lead the men’s team, while Katie Ledecky looks to continue her dominance on the women’s squad. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the men and the women each won eight gold medals, combining for 16 total first-place finishes. With eight combined silver medals and nine bronze, the United States was the most decorated nation in the pool with 33 total medals earned.

Expectations are high as usual in the water for the Americans, despite a large portion of the team making their Olympic debuts. In fact, 35 swimmers will appear in their first Games, the latest in an increasing trend since 26 experienced their first Olympics in 2008.

Team USA Men’s Swimming Team

Caleb Dressel – 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Townley Haas – 200m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Ryan Murphy – 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke

Chase Kalisz – 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley

Jay Litherland – 400m Individual Medley

Blake Pieroni – 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Tom Shields – 100m Butterfly

Jordan Wilimovsky – Open Water Swimming

Michael Andrew* – 100m Breaststroke, 200m Individual Medley, 50m Freestyle

Zach Apple* – 100m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle Relay, 4×200 Freestyle Relay

Nick Fink* – 200m Breaststroke

Zach Harting* – 200m Butterfly

Andrew Seliskar* – 4×200 Freestyle Relay

Andrew Wilson* – 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke

Hunter Armstrong* – 100m Backstroke

Michael Brinegar* – 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle

Brooks Curry* – 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Bobby Finke* – 800m Freestyle, 1500 Freestyle

Drew Kibler* – 4×200 Freestyle Relay

Bryce Mefford* – 200m Backstroke

Jake Mitchell* – 400m Freestyle

Kieran Smith* – 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay

*Denotes Olympic Debut

How to stream the swimming at the Olympics 2020 from anywher?



NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view all swimming events. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV.

OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Swimming live stream events from anywhere.

Team USA Women’s Swimming Team

Haley Anderson – Open Water Swimming

Lilly King – 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke

Katie Ledecky – 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle

Simone Manuel – 50m Freestyle

Allison Schmidt – 200m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Olivia Smoliga – 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Abbey Weitzeil – 50m Freesyle, 100m Freestyle, 4x100m freestyle

Hali Flickinger – 200m Butterfly, 400m Individual Medley

Katie McLaughlin – 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Erika Brown* – 100m Freestyle, 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Annie Lazor* – 200m Breaststroke

Natalie Hinds* – 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Ashley Twichell* – Open Water Swimming

Phoebe Bacon* – 200m Breaststroke

Claire Curzan* – 100m Butterfly

Kate Douglass* – 200m Individual Medley

Katie Grimes* – 800m Freestyle

Torri Huske* – 100m Butterfly

Lydia Jacoby* – 100m Breaststroke

Paige Madden* – 400m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Regan Smith* – 100m Backstroke, 200m Butterfly

Erica Sullivan* – 1500m Freestyle

Alex Walsh* – 200m Individual Medley

Emma Weyant* – 400m Individual Medley

Rhyan White* – 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke

*Denotes Olympic Debut

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 3 2 0 1 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 Iran 1 1 0 0 South Korea 1 1 0 0 Belgium 1 0 1 0 India 1 0 1 0 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 Russian Olympic Committee 1 0 1 0 Serbia 1 0 1 0 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 Mexico 1 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Switzerland 1 0 0 1

The post Olympics Swimming Schedule: live stream, Medals, preview, and how to watch every events appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Olympics Swimming Schedule: live stream, Medals, preview, and how to watch every events