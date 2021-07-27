The U.S. men finished the preliminary round with a 2-2 record, but were then eliminated in the quarterfinals after a come-from-behind win by Great Britain. Four teams — New Zealand, Great Britain, Argentina and Fiji — remain in the tournament, and all remaining matches will take place on Day 5 as the men’s tournament draws to a close.

Rugby Sevens 7s Schedule

Round Date / Time (ET) Team 1 Team 2 TV Channel/Live Stream Semi-Final Match 1 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 10 p.m. New Zealand Great Britain WATCH LIVE Semi-Final Match 2 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 10:30 p.m. Argentina Fiji WATCH LIVE Bronze Medal Match Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 4:30 a.m. Match 1 Loser Match 2 Loser Gold Medal Match Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 5 a.m. Match 1 Winner Match 2 Winner

On Wednesday morning in Japan (Tuesday night in the United States), New Zealand will play against Great Britain while Argentina takes on Fiji, each chasing the opportunity to play for the gold medal in the final. The gold medal game is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Japan, meaning the early hours of Wednesday morning for fans in the Western Hemisphere.

Vamos Los Pumas

Rio 2016 bronze medallists South Africa were not as lucky coming up against spirited underdogs Argentina.

The South Americans played with a man short – due to an early red card – for the majority of the match to claim a 19-14 victory and book their place in the Olympic rugby sevens semifinals.

The Blitzboks laid down the gauntlet a minute into the match, with Selvyn Davids scoring a converted try. The South Africans were then given a numerical advantage when Gaston Revol was shown a red card for an illegal tackle on Davids.

The loss of Revol seemed to strengthen Argentina’s resolve, and they soon found themselves ahead by seven points courtesy of a brace of converted tries to Marcos Moneta.

New Zealand (ALL BLACKS)

The All Blacks sevens team was eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2016 and is desperate to make amends in the medal rounds on Wednesday. The New Zealanders had a comeback win over Australia to secure first place in their group, then scored the first 21 points against Canada to take control of the quarterfinal.

The U.S. scored the first 21 points against Britain, including a pair of Perry Baker tries, and appeared ready to enter the medal round but conceded four straight tries.

Britain lost to Fiji earlier in the morning session to finish second in Pool B and, for at least half of the quarterfinal match, was on the verge of another defeat.

Olympics Men’s Rugby 7s Live Stream

OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Rugby 7s live stream events from anywhere.

New Zealand is one of just two undefeated teams in the semi-final, joined by Fiji. After taking care of the Republic of Korea 50-5 in their first match, New Zealand defeated Argentina 35-14. They followed that by taking a close one over Australia 14-12. The team’s 21-10 win over Canada now has the rugby team in a position to bring home New Zealand’s second medal of the Tokyo Games. There’s a strong possibility it could be their first gold.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 11 6 1 4 Japan 6 5 1 0 United States 10 4 2 4 South Korea 5 2 0 3 Russian Olympic Committee 7 1 4 2 Italy 5 1 1 3 Australia 3 1 1 1 France 3 1 1 1 Hungary 2 1 1 0 Tunisia 2 1 1 0

The post Olympics Men’s Rugby Live Stream: Schedule, Preview, How to Watch Rugby 7s appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Olympics Men’s Rugby Live Stream: Schedule, Preview, How to Watch Rugby 7s