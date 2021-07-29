With the qualification in the morning session for the women’s -78kg and men’s -100kg events, and the finals in the evening, here’s everything you need to know about the sixth day of the Olympic judo competition at Tokyo 2020 on 29 July 2021.
|What
|Olympics Judo Men’s 100-Women’s 80Kg
|Where
|Tokyo, Japan
|Title
|Gold Medal Games
|TV Broadcast
|NBC, USA Network (USA)
|Live Stream
|OLYMTV (Worldwide)
The morning session of Day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 judo competition begins with the women’s -78kg and men’s -100kg elimination round of 32, then onto the elimination rounds of 16 before the quarterfinals keep the action going into the evening.
Tokyo Olympics Judo Finals: 78 kg & 100kg
The evening session features the same weight classes, this time with the women’s repechage then semifinals, followed by the men. The women’s -78kg bronze-medal contest is followed by the final, which decides gold and silver, with the -100kg men’s event concluding the day’s action.
- Women -78 kg Elimination Rounds
- Women -78 kg Quarterfinals
- Men -100 kg Elimination Rounds
- Men -100 kg Quarterfinals
- Women -78 kg Repechage
- Women -78 kg Semifinals
- Men -100 kg Repechage
- Men -100 kg Semifinals
- Women -78 kg Contests for Bronze Medal
- Women -78 kg Final
- Men -100 kg Contests for Bronze Medal
- Men -100 kg Final
- Women -78 kg Victory Ceremony
- Men -100 kg Victory Ceremony
Judo’s -100 Kg weight category is undoubtedly the most dangerous and explosive weight class there is. With 25 athletes coming from different parts of the world, it will be one hell of a journey to get to the gold.
The top contenders for gold are Jorge Fonseca and Varlam Liparteliani, but it’ll be interesting to watch who leaves the arena with the gold.
How to watch 2021 Olympics Judo Gold medal Games?
The Olympic judo competition will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29 with elimination and quarterfinal bouts in the women’s 78 kg and men’s 100 kg weight classes. Watch live stream Judo Olympics 2020 online here. The competition will later wrap up early on Saturday, July 31 when the mixed team finals take place.
OlymTV allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV’s global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Judo final including all medal games from anywhere without cable HERE
Cutro-Kelly, meanwhile, will be making her Olympic debut, and at 36 years old, she is set to become the oldest U.S. judoka in Olympic history.
The post Olympics Judo Women’s -78kg and men’s -100kg Final: Live Stream, Medals Game, Schedule appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Olympics Judo Women’s -78kg and men’s -100kg Final: Live Stream, Medals Game, Schedule