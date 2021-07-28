Of the 41 different sports at the 2021 Olympics, not all of them get the attention of basketball, gymnastics, swimming, and track and field. Badminton, for example, first appeared in the Olympics in 1972 and became an official event in 1992 in Barcelona.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 25 Americans will represent their country in men’s and women’s singles and doubles. The action begins on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with group match play, followed by the Round of 16 singles. As the tournament goes on, the United States will look to pick up their elusive first medal in Olympic competition.

The task isn’t impossible, but it is highly unlikely. Per the event’s page on the official Olympic website, the People’s Republic of China is the favorite to take home the gold. In 2012, China actually swept gold but faces strong competition from Malaysia, Indonesia, Denmark, and the Republic of Korea.

Team USA 2020 Badminton Roster

Howard Bach Mesinee “May” Mangkalakiri Kuei Ya “Joanne” Chen Paula Lynn Obanana Phillip Chew Shannon Pohl Ryan Chew Sattawat Pongnairat Jennie Gai Raju Rai Tony Gunawa Rong Schafer Halim Haryanto Ho Bjorn Seguin Jamie Hsu Howard Shu Samantha Jinadasa Jamie Subandhi Nicholas Jinadasa Iris Wang Timothy Lam Rena Wang Eva Lee Beiwen Zhang Khan “Bob” Malaythong

Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live Stream

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events, like the archery competition, aren’t available in the United States. In this case, we recommend you check out OlymTV.

OlymTV allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV’s global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere without cable HERE

Tokyo Badminton 2020 Olympic Schedule

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles Round of 16

Men’s Singles Round of 16

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 11 6 1 4 Japan 6 5 1 0 United States 10 4 2 4 South Korea 5 2 0 3 Russian Olympic Committee 7 1 4 2 Italy 5 1 1 3 Australia 3 1 1 1 France 3 1 1 1 Hungary 2 1 1 0 Tunisia 2 1 1 0

