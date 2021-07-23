The opening ceremonies are over and the first events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are underway in Japan. While all eyes will be focused on Simone Biles in Team USA gymnastics, the men will be up first in the team and event qualifying round tonight starting at 9 p.m. EST.

What Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Men’s Gymnastics Qualifications When Friday July 23, 2021 – Sat., July 24, 2021

Subdiv. 1 at 9 p.m. ET Friday – Subdiv. 2 at 1:30 am. ET – Subdiv. 3 (USA) at 6:30 a.m. ET. Men’s Team Qualification

Men’s All Around

Men’s Floor Exercise

Men’s Pommel Horse

Men’s Rings

Men’s Vault

Men’s High Bar

Men’s Parallel Bars Where Ariake Gymnastics Center TV Broadcast NBC Live Stream Click Here To Watch (Global)

Gymnastics has always been one of the more popular sports at the Summer Olympics, and that should be no different in Toko.

Whereas the women compete in the team competition and four apparatuses, the men compete on six, including all-around, floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, high bar, and parallel bars.

Team USA Men’s Gymnastics team

The competition includes twelve men’s teams of four athletes each. A maximum of 98 athletes are allowed to participate in the individual events.

The men’s gymnastics competition takes place in four phases or subdivisions, with qualification first starting tonight. Team USA is in subdivision three, along with Germany, Chinese Taipei, and South Korea.

Brody Malone – Malone may be new to some in international competition, but he is well known on the collegiate level and made his presence known at Olympic trials.

He led after night one, and then finished well, scoring a two-day total of 171.60 points, which earned him an automatic bid to Tokyo. He was number one on high bar, second on floor and rings, third on parallel bars, and sixth on horse and vault.

Sam Mikulak – Mikulak is a Team USA veteran and is back for his third Olympic games. He is certainly the face of the US Men’s Olympic team and would love to finish off his likely last Olympic appearance with a gold medal. Look for him to contend on high bar and floor exercises.

Yul Moldauer – Moldauer was born in South Korea, but was adopted in grew up in Colorado. It’ll be interesting as he’ll be matched up against South Korea in subdivision three. He’ll be a contender on every apparatus as he was in trials, where he earned an automatic bid.

Shane Wiskus – Wisklus is one of the younger members of Team USA. The Minneapolis native is just 22, and after a rough go at national championships, he finished third at trials to earn his spot in Tokyo.

Alex Yoder – Yoder is the plus one for the men’s team and was in stiff competition for that spot, but the 24-year-old earned that spot in what will be his first Olympics.

How to stream the gymnastics at the Olympics 2020?

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will tough to viewing all Gymnastics events. In this case, we recommend you check out GymnasticsPass.

GymnasticsPass allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, GymnasticsPass global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Gymnastics live stream events from anywhere.

Olympics Gymnastics schedule:

All times eastern

July 24 : Men’s qualification (4:30 p.m.), Men’s qualification featuring Team USA (8:45 p.m.)

: Men’s qualification (4:30 p.m.), Men’s qualification featuring Team USA (8:45 p.m.) July 25 : Women’s qualification feat. Team USA (7:30 p.m.)

: Women’s qualification feat. Team USA (7:30 p.m.) July 26 : Men’s team final (8:30 p.m.)

: Men’s team final (8:30 p.m.) July 27 : Women’s team final (8 p.m.)

: Women’s team final (8 p.m.) July 28 : Men’s all-around final (8 p.m.)

: Men’s all-around final (8 p.m.) July 29 : Women’s all-around final (8 p.m.)

: Women’s all-around final (8 p.m.) August 1 : Event finals – Men’s floor/pommel (4:45 p.m.), women’s vault/uneven bars (9 p.m., 11 p.m.)

: Event finals – Men’s floor/pommel (4:45 p.m.), women’s vault/uneven bars (9 p.m., 11 p.m.) August 2 : Event finals – Men’s rings/vault (4 p.m.), Women’s floor (9:30 p.m.)

: Event finals – Men’s rings/vault (4 p.m.), Women’s floor (9:30 p.m.) August 3: Event finals – Men’s parallel bars (2:30 p.m.), Men’s high bar (9:30 pm), women’s beam (10:45 p.m.)

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze USA 0 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 0 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 Russian Olympic Committee 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0

