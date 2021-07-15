The NBA Finals continued on Wednesday night with the Milwaukee Bucks tying their best of seven series up at 2-2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo making his mark while changing the course of the series.

Khris Middleton poured in a playoff career-high 40 points as the Bucks rallied for a 109-103 victory over the Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Fiserv Forum.

Middleton scored 10 straight points for the Bucks down the stretch and a highlight reel block by Antetokounmpo sealed the comeback and altered the series.

”We wanted this bad and the team showed it tonight,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to help out Middleton in the scoring column. Brook Lopez added 14 points in the win.

Milwaukee used a 33-21 fourth quarter to rally and make the series a best-of-three.

”That’s an NBA Finals special moment right there, and we’re going to need more of them,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker’s 42 points on 60 percent shooting but he was hampered by foul trouble all night long. Chris Paul struggled and DeAndre Ayton struggled, combining for 16 points on 8-of-22 shooting.

”This is a tough one but we’ve got to bounce back,” Paul said. ”That’s why we fought all season to get home court.”

UP NEXT:

The Bucks and Suns series are now even at two games apiece as the series now shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday night.

