Today’s Bucks vs Suns live stream is coming up tonight, and it features Chris Paul looking to lead his Phoenix team to a 2-0 series lead, halfway to his first NBA Championship. Given their better record in the regular season, the Suns will have the benefit of home-court advantage in the 2021 NBA Finals, with Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 to be played at Phoenix Suns Arena.

2021 NBA Finals Game 2 Viewing Guide

Time: 9 pm EST

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Stream NBA Finals: Watch Here

The match-up features star players in Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix’s Devin Booker as they try to lead their teams to the Larry O’Brien Trophy. With Antetokounmpo returning strong in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Suns, can he be dominant enough to even the series?

The Bucks’ Journey

The Milwaukee Bucks started their playoff journey as the third seed in the East and opened the postseason with a 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat, getting revenge for losing in the postseason to Miami a year ago. None of the games were close as the Bucks easily advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In the second round, Milwaukee defeated the Brooklyn Nets in seven games. A rather surprising result since the Nets were a heavy favorite to win the NBA championship with their All-Star caliber roster.

The conference finals saw the Bucks matched up with the fifth-seeded Hawks and rising star Trae Young. The Hawks lost Young ankle injury in Games 4 and 5 but Atlanta still managed to overcome that to force the series to go six games. Milwaukee lost Antetokounmpo to a hyperextended knee midway in Game 4 and entered the NBA Finals with his status uncertain. Now cleared to go and coming off his 20-point/17-rebound performance in the opener, the Bucks once again have their leader.

How to watch Bucks vs Suns Game 2 tonight?



ABC is the official broadcast partner of the 2021 NBA Finals and will provide the best-of-seven series on their local channels. The NBA channel will also have broadcast coverage for those with qualifying subscriptions. Streaming or international access to the series may be difficult to find, especially a legitimate source.

You should check out SilverandBlack.TV a non-contract, subscription-free service that brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment on a per-event basis. With no VPN required, S&BTV is offering the entire 2021 NBA Finals series in high-quality HD for just $19.99 from the opening tip to the trophy ceremony.

The Suns’ journey

Phoenix began their postseason run as the second seed in the Western Conference. They opened the playoffs against the defending champion LA Lakers, defeating them in six games. Los Angeles lost Anthony Davis in the first round and that would be the end of their efforts to repeat.

The Suns played the Denver Nuggets without Jamal Murray, easily getting by Denver with a 4-0 sweep.

Phoenix faced the fourth-seed LA Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard, in the conference finals. Despite some heroic play from Paul George, the Clippers would go down in six games as the Suns advanced to their first NBA Finals in nearly 30 years. Phoenix’s response to the loss of Dario Saric to an ACL injury on Tuesday night is something to keep an eye on.

NBA Finals 2021 Standings, Scores And Schedule

Game 1: Suns 118 – Bucks 105 (Phoenix 1 – Milwaukee 0)

Game 2: Thursday, July 8, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9p ET, ABC

Game 3: Sunday, July 11, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8p ET, ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9p ET, ABC

Game 5: Saturday, July 17, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 ET, ABC*

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20, Phoenix at Milwaukee, TBD, ABC*

Game 7: Thursday, July 22, Milwaukee at Phoenix, TBD, ABC*

Bucks 2021 NBA Finals Odds: From Favorites to Underdogs

On June 28, Milwaukee was the odds-favorite to win the NBA title, according to Sports Betting Dime, but by June 30 fell to +300 after Antetokounmpo got hurt. Now on the injury report as “doubtful” and “day-to-day”, their odds have slightly increased to +150, still behind the Suns at -177.

Even if the “Greek Freak” is able to return, it’s unlikely that the Bucks become favorites at any time without winning the first game or two. Antetokounmpo will still need to ease back in, and it may take a game to get back in the flow after missing the last two games.

