This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series returns with their second race in Atlanta this season, the Quaker State 400.

The Quaker State 400, will be returning to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time in ten years and coincidentally will be the track’s final race this year. Watch the race HERE



Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 11

Sunday, July 11 Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCSN (US)

NBCSN (US) Live Stream: RacingPass (Global)

It was announced yesterday by the Atlanta Motor Speedway via Twitter they are breaking ground on a historic project that will repave the quality of the track.

Last year’s winner Cole Custer is seeking a repeat, but according to Draftkings Playbook, his odds to go back-to-back are slim and give him with the 21st-best odds. Kyle Larson comes in as the favorite as a +300.

If you’re looking for a storyline on Sunday, be on the lookout for Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Brad Keselowski who are all competing to become either 3-time (Busch and Truex Jr.) or 4-time winners (Keselowski) of the race.

NASCAR live stream for Atlanta race

Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday’s NASCAR race from Atlanta live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App. NBCSN’s programming will begin at 3 p.m. with the “Countdown to Green” prerace show, followed by race coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the race HERE

Quaker State 400 Schedule:

Below is the remaining schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoffs, beginning with Sunday’s race at Atlanta, the 21st race of the season.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio July 11 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN PRN July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN PRN Aug. 8 Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug. 15 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 1 p.m. NBC IMS Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m. NBC MRN

NASCAR Starting Lineup

1. Chase Elliott 2. Kyle Busch 3. Denny Hamlin 4. Christopher Bell 5. Martin Truex, Jr. 6. Kyle Larson 7. Tyler Reddick 8. Kurt Busch 9. Ross Chastain 10. Joey Logano

11. Chase Briscoe 12. Matt DiBenedetto 13. Austin Dillon 14. Brad Keselowski 15. Ryan Blaney 16. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 17. Alex Bowman 18. Chris Buescher 19. William Byron 20. Aric Almirola

21.Kevin Harvick 22. Erik Jones 23. Cole Custer 24. Bubba Wallace 25. Michael McDowell 26. Corey LaJoie 27. Daniel Suarez 28. Justin Haley 29. Ryan Newman 30. Josh Bilicki

31. Cody Ware 32. Anthony Alfredo 33. Bayley Currey 34. Ryan Preece 35. Quin Houff 36. BJ McLeod 37. Garrett Smithley

Quaker State 400Betting odds:

Kyle Busch: +800

Chase Elliott: +900

Denny Hamlin: +900

Martin Truex Jr.: +900

Kevin Harvick: +1000

Brad Keselowski: +1000

Ryan Blaney: +1100

William Byron: +1300

Joey Logano: +1300

Alex Bowman: +1600

Kurt Busch: +2500

Christopher Bell: +3300

Austin Dillon: +5000

Chris Buescher: +8000

Ross Chastain: +8000

Tyler Reddick: +8000

Aric Almirola: +10000

Matt DiBenedetto: +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: +12500

Ryan Newman:+15000

Daniel Suarez:+15000

Bubba Wallace: +15000

Chase Briscoe: +20000

Erik Jones: +20000

Michael McDowell: +25000

Ryan Preece: +50000

Corey LaJoie:+75000

Anthony Alfredo:+100000

Cody Ware:+100000

Josh Bilicki :+150000

Quin Houff :+150000

