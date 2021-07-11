This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series returns with their second race in Atlanta this season, the Quaker State 400.
The Quaker State 400, will be returning to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time in ten years and coincidentally will be the track's final race this year.
Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Speedway
- Date: Sunday, July 11
- Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCSN (US)
- Live Stream: RacingPass (Global)
It was announced yesterday by the Atlanta Motor Speedway via Twitter they are breaking ground on a historic project that will repave the quality of the track.
Last year’s winner Cole Custer is seeking a repeat, but according to Draftkings Playbook, his odds to go back-to-back are slim and give him with the 21st-best odds. Kyle Larson comes in as the favorite as a +300.
If you’re looking for a storyline on Sunday, be on the lookout for Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Brad Keselowski who are all competing to become either 3-time (Busch and Truex Jr.) or 4-time winners (Keselowski) of the race.
NASCAR live stream for Atlanta race
Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday's NASCAR race from Atlanta live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App. NBCSN's programming will begin at 3 p.m. with the "Countdown to Green" prerace show, followed by race coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Quaker State 400 Schedule:
Below is the remaining schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoffs, beginning with Sunday’s race at Atlanta, the 21st race of the season.
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Radio
|July 11
|Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|3:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|PRN
|July 18
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|PRN
|Aug. 8
|Go Bowling at The Glen
|Watkins Glen International
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Aug. 15
|Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|1 p.m.
|NBC
|IMS
|Aug. 22
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|MRN
|Aug. 28
|Coke Zero Sugar 400
|Daytona International Speedway
|7 p.m.
|NBC
|MRN
NASCAR Starting Lineup
1. Chase Elliott 2. Kyle Busch 3. Denny Hamlin 4. Christopher Bell 5. Martin Truex, Jr. 6. Kyle Larson 7. Tyler Reddick 8. Kurt Busch 9. Ross Chastain 10. Joey Logano
11. Chase Briscoe 12. Matt DiBenedetto 13. Austin Dillon 14. Brad Keselowski 15. Ryan Blaney 16. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 17. Alex Bowman 18. Chris Buescher 19. William Byron 20. Aric Almirola
21.Kevin Harvick 22. Erik Jones 23. Cole Custer 24. Bubba Wallace 25. Michael McDowell 26. Corey LaJoie 27. Daniel Suarez 28. Justin Haley 29. Ryan Newman 30. Josh Bilicki
31. Cody Ware 32. Anthony Alfredo 33. Bayley Currey 34. Ryan Preece 35.Quin Houff 36. BJ McLeod 37. Garrett Smithley
Quaker State 400Betting odds:
Kyle Busch: +800
Chase Elliott: +900
Denny Hamlin: +900
Martin Truex Jr.: +900
Kevin Harvick: +1000
Brad Keselowski: +1000
Ryan Blaney: +1100
William Byron: +1300
Joey Logano: +1300
Alex Bowman: +1600
Kurt Busch: +2500
Christopher Bell: +3300
Austin Dillon: +5000
Chris Buescher: +8000
Ross Chastain: +8000
Tyler Reddick: +8000
Aric Almirola: +10000
Matt DiBenedetto: +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: +12500
Ryan Newman:+15000
Daniel Suarez:+15000
Bubba Wallace: +15000
Chase Briscoe: +20000
Erik Jones: +20000
Michael McDowell: +25000
Ryan Preece: +50000
Corey LaJoie:+75000
Anthony Alfredo:+100000
Cody Ware:+100000
Josh Bilicki :+150000
Quin Houff :+150000
