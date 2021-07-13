After MLB Home Run Derby and Celebrity softball games, tonight the 91st edition of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set on Tuesday evening. American League will face of at 7:30 p.m. ET aggainst the National league for 2021 MLB All Star Game. Everything here, about 2021 MLB All star Game start time, how to watch and AL vs NL lineups.

MLB All-Star Game 2021

What: MLB All-Star Game

Who: American League vs National League

Where: Coors Field; Denver

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13

National TV: Fox

Live stream: Click here to watch (Online)

The 2020 edition, which was slated to take place in Dodger Stadium, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The National League is listed as the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the American League is the +105 underdog

MLB All-Star Game 2021 starting lineups

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff as the designated hitter and be American League’s starting pitcher. For the National League, the Nationals’ Max Scherzer will make his fourth career All-Star start.

National League Lineup



Fernando Tatis Jr. – SS, Padres

Max Muncy – DH, Dodgers

Nolan Arenado – 3B, Cardinals

Freddie Freeman – 1B, Braves

Nick Castellanos – RF, Reds

Jesse Winker – LF, Reds

J.T. Realmuto – C, Phillies

Bryan Reynolds – CF, Pirates

Adam Frazier – 2B, Pirates

American league Lineup



Shohei Ohtani – DH, Angels

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 1B, Blue Jays

Xander Bogaerts – SS, Red Sox

Aaron Judge – RF, Yankees

Rafael Devers – 3B, Red Sox

Marcus Semien – 2B, Blue Jays

Salvador Perez – C, Royals

Teoscar Hernández – LF, Blue Jays

Cedric Mullins – CF, Orioles

How to watch MLB All-Star game Live Online?

FOX will once again carry the All-Star Game, as it has since 2001. Joe Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer with John Smoltz providing color analysis. Reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be on the field. SportsNet (SN) will be coverage 2021 MLB All- Star game on Canada. As well ESPN HD (BT ESPN) will live coverage in the United Kingdom.

For cord cutters fans (who loves without cable) PremiumTV offers crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream from anywhere in the world. One time event pass service brings a contractless quality stream for cord cutters. You can get streaming access to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game tonight for Click HERE to check the recommended service.

If you’ve already cut the cord and don’t have a cable package, you’ll be able to get these games on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV and AT&T TV.

2021 MLB All Star Game Preview:

Dave Roberts of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will manage the National League, and Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays will manage the American League squad. Roberts will be managing the NL team for a third consecutive All-Star Game.

Most notably, Angels two-way star and possible AL MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player to make the All-Star Game as a hitter and pitcher. He’ll be the starting DH for the AL, and the team’s staring pitcher. Max Scherzer will start for the National League.

The NL’s roster possesses plenty of power as nine players have belted at least 17 home runs during the first half of the season, including six in the starting lineup. One of those sluggers is St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is making a homecoming of sorts as he starts an All-Star Game for the fourth straight year.

The AL has a history-making player on its roster in Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. The 27-year-old native of Japan became the first player to be named an All-Star as both a hitter and pitcher, and he will be the first to start in both capacities as he was voted the starting designated hitter by fans and selected to start on the mound by AL manager Kevin Cash. Ohtani leads the major leagues with 33 home runs and ranks third with 70 RBIs while going 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 67 innings.

