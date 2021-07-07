If you are wondering how to watch the NBA Finals tonight, you have come to the right place. Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns series is set to tip-off in Arizona at 9 p.m. EST. Don’t miss a second of the exciting series! Let’s take a look at how to watch the NBA Finals Game 1 Bucks vs Suns game tonight.

Bucks vs Suns NBA Finals 2021

What: NBA Finals Game 1

Who: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

When: Tuesday, July 6

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (Stream Here)

This puts a great deal of pressure on the duo of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. The two not only need to find their shot in a hurry, but they must be aggressive on the offensive end. They no longer should be deferring when Giannis is out of the lineup, but this mentality has proven to be difficult for these two to change.

The Suns won both regular season matchups with the Bucks by a combined two points, and after nearly a week off and getting to play at home, their confidence should be at an all-time high. Role players are stepping up, Deandre Ayton is becoming a star, Devin Booker is proving to be one of the best offensive players in the league and Chris Paul is playing MVP-level basketball. This is one of the most balanced, well-coached teams the NBA Finals have seen in some time. If they play their game comfortably, it will be tough for Milwaukee to win.

Schedule of 2021 NBA Finals

(All times Eastern)

Date Game Time National TV July 6 Game 1 9 p.m. ABC (Live Stream) July 8 Game 2 9 p.m. ABC July 11 Game 3 8 p.m. ABC July 14 Game 4 9 p.m. ABC July 17 Game 5* 9 p.m. ABC July 20 Game 6* 9 p.m. ABC July 22 Game 7* 9 p.m. ABC Where to watch 2021 NBA Finals full tournament games?

If you do not have cable, you may be wondering how to watch NBA Finals Game 1 tonight using a stream online. You can click here to watch Bucks vs Suns tonight, July 6th, starting at 9 p.m. EST. As well as in same platfrom you will be able watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream NBA Finals games 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. With a total of two points separating the two meeting between these teams this season, this will be a series to watch. It is also out last basketball until the Olympics, so make sure you click this link if you are wondering how to watch the NBA Finals tonight. Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks started their playoff journey as the third seed in the East and opened the postseason with a 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat, getting revenge for losing in the postseason to Miami a year ago. None of the games were close as the Bucks easily advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In the second round, Milwaukee defeated the Brooklyn Nets in seven games. A rather surprising result since the Nets were a heavy favorite to win the NBA championship with their All-Star caliber roster. The conference finals saw the Bucks matched up with the fifth-seeded Hawks and rising star Trae Young. The Hawks lost Young ankle injury in Games 4 and 5 but Atlanta still managed to overcome that to force the series to go six games. Milwaukee lost Antetokounmpo to a hyperextended knee midway in Game 4 and his status for the NBA Finals remains uncertain. Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix began their postseason run as the second seed in the Western Conference. They opened the playoffs against the defending champion LA Lakers, defeating them in six games. Los Angeles lost Anthony Davis in the first round and that would be the end of their efforts to repeat. The Suns played the Denver Nuggets without Jamal Murray, easily getting by Denver with a 4-0 sweep. Phoenix faced the fourth-seed LA Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard, in the conference finals. Despite some heroic play from Paul George, the Clippers would go down in six games as the Suns advanced to their first NBA Finals in nearly 30 years. NBA Season history The Bucks and Suns played each other two times during the COVID-shortened NBA season with Phoenix winning both games. Each game was decided by just one point, going right down to the wire. In the second matchup, the Bucks were without Jrue Holiday, who missed time with COVID-19. NBA Finals Prediction This series will be hard-fought but the Phoenix Suns have been a solid team all season, even in the absence of Chris Paul and Devin Booker for some stretches. I think this series goes the distance but the trophy is going to Phoenix. Suns in 7.

