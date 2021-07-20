The Phoenix Suns have had an incredible run this postseason, surviving some of the more star-studded, albeit injured, rosters in the Western Conference to reach the 2021 NBA Finals. Facing elimination in Game 6 on Tuesday night, the franchise that has struggled through so much over the last 10 years needs a victory to keep their hopes alive. The Milwaukee Bucks currently control the series 3-2.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

What NBA Finals Game 6 – Bucks vs Suns Where Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, Wisconsin When Tuesday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET TV Broadcast ABC Live Stream SilverAndBlack.TV

“Suns in four” looked like a real possibility last week when the team jumped out to a 2-0 series lead. Since then, the Bucks continued their dominance at home, and then showed the ability to win on the road in Phoenix on Saturday night.

How to watch Bucks vs Suns Game 6 on Tuesday?



ABC is the official broadcast partner of the 2021 NBA Finals and will provide the best-of-seven series on their local channels. The NBA channel will also have broadcast coverage for those with qualifying subscriptions. Streaming or international access to the series may be difficult to find, especially a legitimate source.

You should check out SilverandBlack.TV a non-contract, subscription-free service that brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment on a per-event basis. With no VPN required, S&BTV is offering the entire 2021 NBA Finals series in high-quality HD for just $7.99 from the opening tip to the trophy ceremony.

NBA Finals Game 6 Preview

Suns: The Suns have to give Devin Booker some help. Booker has been doing all that he can for Phoenix, as he scored 40-plus points in each of their last two games. However, the Suns have lost both of those games because they didn’t get enough production from the rest of the roster. For Phoenix, Chris Paul has taken a lot of heat, and rightfully so, for his turnover issues in the NBA Finals, but seem to be under control for now. Milwaukee has the momentum, however, and Giannis Antetonkoumpo and Kris Middleton have looked like Batman and Batman. A first ballot Hall of Fame-er, Paul will need to contribute heavily in a game for the ages, alongside Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Bucks: Milwaukee has battled back with historic moments from Giannis Antetonkoumpo, and fantastic support from Jrue Holiday and Kris Middleton. The offense has been strong, but the defense has been the difference. The Bucks need to follow the same formula that they used in Game 5 when all three members of their star trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday scored at least 27 points. When all three of those guys are clicking, the Bucks become extremely tough to topple.

Suns vs Bucks Prediction

This NBA prediction uses NumberFire’s probability model. They give Milwaukee a 66.4% chance to win Game 6 of this NBA Finals matchup.

Paul really struggled in Milwaukee earlier this series, and I believe this continues. The home crowd has been big for the role players of the Bucks, usually helping at least one of them get hot. That’s likely all it will take for this series to end. While this game may be close for most of it, these final games have the tendancy to get away from the losing team at the very end, so we will pick the Bucks to cover the 4.5-point spread.

Look for a big night from those latter three, and a sharper-than-ever Monty Williams on the sideline. Otherwise, Tuesday night will end with the green, white, and gold confetti falling from the ceiling as the Bucks win their first tile in 50 years.

