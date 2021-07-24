The second quarterfinal match up contains two well-decorated sides. One of the tournament favorites in Mexico will have a difficult start to the knockout stage of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold cup as they take on Honduras. After a shock draw at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico followed up with two wins, including a 3-0 win against Guatemala

Honduras finished second in Group D, but have had no trouble scoring goals, totaling seven in three matches. However, they’ve also conceded five goals, including two in each of their last two matches. Mexico is clearly one of the big favorites to win the entire competition, and with manager Tata Martino’s job potentially on the line, will El Tri be able to face the music?

The winner of the Mexico-Honduras match will take on the winner of Canada-Costa Rica in the semifinals. If Mexico are able to get past Honduras, many believe that they should have a easier route to the final, regardless of who they play. Mexico did win the last gold cup in 2019, and after the loss to the United States in the Concacaf Nations League final, El Tri will want to claim their place back at the top of Concacaf.

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: Mexico vs. Honduras Match Preview

Group A winner Mexico will look to fire on all cylinders against a strong and physical Honduras side. While Mexico does not have its strongest side, there is still plenty of quality. Players such as Jesus Corona, Hector Herrera, and new national team call up Rogelio Funes Mori will look to make a huge impact.

The injury of star winger Hirving Lozano has been a huge blow for Mexico, but the side will look to move past it and perform at a high level. For Honduras, we can expect an extremely physical match against Mexico. Expect to see a ton of fouls and bringing down players in hopes of trying to get Mexico out of their element.

The main man to watch for Honduras is Alberth Elis, who currently plays for Portuguese side Boavista. His lightning-fast pace and brilliant right foot is dangerous from anywhere on the pitch. If Honduras can frustrate Mexico and control the tempo of the match, they could very well pull off a massive upset.

Predicted line ups

Mexico – Talavera, Gallardo, Salcedo, Araujo, Rodriguez, Herrera, Alvarez, Gutierrez, Corona, Funes Mori, Pineda

Honduras – Lopez, Crisanto, Alverez, Figueroa, Leveron, Flores, Acosta, Benavidez, Lopez, Elis, Quioto

Tournament Round Date / Time (EST/PST) Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Result Quarter-Final Saturday, July 24 @ 7:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. El Salvador TBD TBD Quarter-Final Saturday, July 24 @ 10 p.m. / 7 p.m. Mexico TBD TBD Quarter-Final Sunday, July 25 @ 7 p.m. / 4 p.m. Canada TBD TBD Quarter-Final Saturday, July 25 @ 9:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. USA TBD TBD Semi-Final Thursday, July 29 @ 7:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD TBD Semi-Final Thursday, July 29 @ 10 p.m. / 7 p.m. TBD TBD TBD Final Sunday, August 1 @ 8:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. TBD TBD TBD

