Mexico will be looking to bounce back after a shock draw against the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago. Guatemala will also look to play spoilers to the tournament favorites after falling 2-0 to El Salvador in Frisco, Texas on matchday one.

El Tri will be eager to build up its goal difference mark, which is the tiebreaker that will come into play should it finish tied on points with any other team in Group A.

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: Mexico vs Guatemala preview

Guatemala are currently sitting at the bottom of Group A after a 2-0 loss to El Salvador. Clearly the underdogs in this matchup, they will have to pull a massive upset to even get a draw with Mexico, but after Trinidad and Tobago’s massive result, never say never right? The Guatemalans will be hoping that they can hold a 0-0 like Trinidad and Tobago did or maybe slip a goal past an aging Mexico defense. Click here to watch Full Match Online

For El Tri, this is a massive game. After the shocking first match of the group, Tata Martino will be hoping that a Hirving Lozano – less Mexico can bounce back in a big way against a dead last Guatemala side. Jesus Corona will be looking to have a much larger impact on the right wing, and don’t be surprised to see Hector Herrera and Edson Alvarez to run the middle of the park.

Of course, the biggest question marks are all going towards Rogelio Funes Mori, the Argentinan-born striker who has just switched nationalities to Mexico after obtaining his citizenship. After his 89th-minute goal was disallowed in the previous match, will he finally get his first competitive goal for Mexico in a match that is important for El Tri.

¡Comienza la segunda fecha en la Fase de Grupos! Atentos a los partidos de hoy en la #CopaOro21 #EstoEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/xNJfS1A8Xn — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 14, 2021

Predicted line-ups

Guatemala – Hagen, Gordillo, Pinto, Hernandez, Robles, Aparicio, Dominguez-Ramirez, Morales, Ceballos, Martinez, Arreola

Mexico – Talavara, Rodriguez, Araujo, Salcedo, Rodriguez, Herrera, E. Alvarez, Gutierrez, Corona, Pulido, Funes Mori.

Mexico vs. Guatemala: Odds & prediction

Trinidad & Tobago chased, tackled and threw bodies at the Mexico attack to come away with the 0-0 draw. Especially with a newly-installed head coach, Guatemala just won’t have the organization or the athleticism to keep up and to stop a Mexico team that is keen on reaffirming its place as the undisputed favorite for the title.

