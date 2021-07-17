There’s no let up after last week’s mayhem at UFC 264 as the lightweights take centre stage once again on Saturday night when Islam Makhachev faces off against Thiago Moises. In UFC Vegas 31’s co-main event, Marion Reneau looks to spoil the return of former UFC women’s Bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate.

Also featuring on the bill, former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate makes her first appearance since a surprise U-turn on her four-and-a-half year retirement.

She takes on Marion Reneau in what the Canadian schoolteacher says will be the final fight of her career before hanging up the gloves.

The main card currently has five bouts, including the main event between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises at lightweight. Makhachev enters the octagon with a professional fighting record of 19-1 and is ranked ninth in the lightweight class. Moises has a record of 15-4, but is ranked 14th in the lightweight division.

UFC Vegas 31’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+) 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stolzfus

Gabriel Benítez vs. Billy Quarantillo

Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

UFC Fight Night Preview

Makhachev has only suffered one loss in his career, a knockout to Adriano Martins in 2015. Since the loss, he has gone on a dominant seven-fight winning streak that has placed him in the top 10 at lightweight in the UFC’s official rankings. While not quite in the mix with the elite of the 155-pound division, each win moves Makhachev closer to a major breakthrough opportunity.

Moises suffered his own setbacks early in his Octagon career, losing two of his first three UFC bouts after earning his spot in the promotion with a knockout win on the Brazilian edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. In retrospect, there’s little shame in the loss Moises suffered in his first UFC bout, dropping a decision to Beneil Dariush. That win sparked a seven-fight winning streak for Dariush and moved him to the No. 3 spot in the UFC rankings.

Prediction

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises: Makhachev is a sizeable favorite for good reason. His dominant submission win over the tough as nails Drew Dober in March reminded what a force Makhachev can be in the wrestling and grappling game. Moises is a capable fighter, but every little mistake he makes is an opening for Makhachev to take over by putting the fight on the floor.

