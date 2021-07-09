According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will be one of three USA Men’s Basketball Select team members who will join Team USA for their exhibition games.

Johnson, Darius Garland, and Saddiq Bey will join Team USA until Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton join the team after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Johnson has been training in Las Vegas with the Select team during their training camp while being coached by Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. Once he joins the Men’s National team for their exhibition games, he’ll be coached again by his NBA Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

Team USA will face Nigeria in an exhibition game Saturday, then Australia Monday, Argentina Tuesday, and Australia again Friday. Their final exhibition game will take place next Sunday, July 18 against Spain.

