On Saturday night in San Antonio, the belts at 154 pounds will be unified. Who is left holding them will be decided in a 12-round match between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño. Charlo has the most to lose, coming in with the WBC, WBA, and IBF super-welterweight belts, while Castaño wagers his WBO hardware.

Who is Jermell Charlo

A Houston, Texas native, Charlo (34-1-0) has been vocal about wanting larger opportunities to match his resume. In May, he called out Canelo Alvarez during the media conference after Alvarez’s victorious bout with Billy Jo Saunders.



Charlo enters this fight on a three-fight win-streak, most recently defeating Jeison Rosario. The Rosario match yielded Charlo the WBA and IBF titles.

With 18 career victories by KO, including his last three, he’ll be a lot to handle. Should he pull off the feat on Saturday, he’ll have the legitimacy that names like Alvarez hold their standard to. Charlo is currently the top-ranked super-welterweight boxer in the world.



Who is Brian Castaño

Right behind Charlo in the rankings, and looking to take his place, is the undefeated Castaño (17-0-1). Fighting out of Argentina, Castaño has won 12 of his matches by KO, however, three of his last five fights have gone to decision. Watch the fight from anywhere without cable HERE

Castaño has slowed down his fight schedule since 2015 and didn’t fight in 2020 during the pandemic. In his return to the ring this past February, he defeated Patrick Teixeira by unanimous decision. Castaño once separately held the WBA belt at 154 pounds and looks to add it among the others on Saturday to his trophy case.

How to Watch Charlo vs Castano fight tonight?



Charlo vs Castaño is not a pay-per-view event, which will carried by Showtime.

PremiumTV is offering this weekend's bout between Charlo and Castaño for just $9.99.



Watch Charlo vs Castano in Canada?

Sadly there is no confirmed broadcaster at the time of writing in Canada for this big fight.

How to watch Charlo vs Castano fight from Australia and UK?

Kayo Sports will also be on hand with full live coverage of the Charlo vs Castano fight Down Under. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand.

PremiumTV is offering this weekend's bout between Charlo and Castaño for just $9.99.

Fans in the UK will be able to catch a Charlo vs Castano live stream using Fite TV, with the pay per view fee working out at roughly £7.25 (the website actually prices it at $9.99)

Jermell vs Castaño fight Card

Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Jermell Charlo (34-1-0) Brian Castaño (17-0-1) Rolando Romero (13-0-0) Austin Dulay (14-2-0) Amilcar Vidal (12-0) Immanuwel Aleem (18-2-2)

The opening bout of the tripleheader sees a showdown at the contracted weight of 162 pounds between Amilcar Vidal and Immanuwel Aleem. Vidal carries an impressive record into this bout with 11 knockouts in 12 pro fights. However, Aleem marks just the third fight of his very young career to take place in the U.S. after starting out in his native Argentina. Aleem, meanwhile, boasts an 18-2-2 mark with just one win in his last four fights since August 2017.

