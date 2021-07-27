While it’s been a bit of time away, Team USA looks to continue its dominance over the rest of the globe in the sport: With three gold medals and one silver, Team USA has landed on the top two steps of the podium in every Olympic games during which softball has been played.

USA vs. Japan Olympics Softball

Date: Tuesday, July 27 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: Yokohama Stadium — Yokohama, Japan

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Click here to watch now

This go-round could prove more of the same. While the U.S. is boasting nearly an entirely new roster, there are three names to keep an eye on: Haylie McCleney, Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman.

In the Group Stage, USA was the only undefeated team in the pack with a 5-0 record. They are coming off a 2-1 win over Japan in the final round of the Group Stage, and handing the Olympic hosts their only loss of the group stage.

Team USA posted a flawless record in the group stage, and the Americans had some dramatic wins. Team USA won both of its last two group stage games in walk-off fashion. The Americans beat Australia in eight innings on Saturday to punch their ticket in the gold medal game, as Amanda Chidester hit the game-winning single. Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday night to take down Japan.

Team USA has relied mostly on Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman on the mound during these Games, and neither pitcher has allowed an earned run so far in Tokyo. Abbott has 29 strikeouts and three wins, while Osterman has 15 Ks and a pair of victories. Ally Carda started against Japan in the group stage game, though Abbott and Osterman both got some work in the final innings.

USA vs. Japan live stream Olympics Softball Final

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view all events in the Tokyo Olympics. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV , stream complete olympics events on summer olympics from anywhere. No cable or VPN is required.

Japan won the 2008 matchup, but Team USA has captured gold in every other Summer Games featuring softball. The Americans won in 1996, 2000 and 2004 and will go for the country’s fourth gold medal on Tuesday. Canada and Mexico are squaring off in the bronze medal game.

