On Sunday evening in Japan (Sunday morning in the United States), the U.S. suffered their first loss in the Olympics since 2004, snapping a 35-game win streak. The loss was a disappointing 83-76 outcome against France in which Team USA struggled to score, but almost more noticeably, struggled to play as a team.

Start Time: 12:40 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch Online

“They (Team USA) are better individually, but they can be beaten as a team,” said French SG/SF Evan Fournier after the game. Fournier is one of at least five players on Team France with NBA experience, currently under contract himself with the Boston Celtics.

The American team is still the odds favorite, though the line has dropped from -1000 before the game to just over -200 in most books. Along with France (1-0), they’re the expected two to advance to the single-elimination round after group play. To do so, they’ll look to first build some momentum against the Islamic Republic of Iran (0-1) on Wednesday night. Team USA will need a better night from superstar Kevin Durant the relatively stacked roster to get past Iran, with the Czech Republic (1-0) right around the corner.

Olympics Men’s Basketball: Team USA vs Iran Preview

On paper, America’s matchup with Iran inside the Saitama Super Arena is a complete mismatch; the United States is loaded with NBA talent, while the Iranians don’t have a single player from the league. Still, however, Iran has one thing the U.S. doesn’t have – size.

Okay, Team USA has the greater average height, but Iran has more players at the larger end of the spectrum. With three players 6’11” or taller Iran outnumbers the U.S. 3-1, as only Javale McGee is taller than even 6’10”. Per the FIBA roster, Durant is 6’9”, along with Bam Adebayo. Team USA is just one inch taller on average.

Roster for Team USA Basketball



Jersey Number Player Position Team Height Age 4 Keldon Johnson Guard San Antonio Spurs 6’5″ 21 5 Zach LaVine Forward Chicago Bulls 6’5″ 26 6 Damian Lillard Point Guard Portland Trail Blazers 6’3″ 31 7 Kevin Durant Forward Brooklyn Nets 6’9″ 32 8 Khris Middleton Small Forward Milwaukee Bucks 6’8″ 29 9 Jerami Grant Forward Detroit Pistons 6’6″ 27 10 Jayson Tatum Guard Boston Celtics 6’7″ 23 11 Javale McGee Center Denver Nuggets 7’0″ 33 12 Jrue Holiday Guard Milwaukee Bucks 6’3″ 31 13 Bam Adebayo Center Miami Heat 6’9″ 24 14 Draymond Green Forward Golden State Warriors 6’7″ 31 15 Devin Booker Guard Phoenix Suns 6’5″ 24

Looking at the statistics from their respective matchups on Sunday, neither team had a good performance, though Iran fared better in most major efficiency categories. Iran was very effective in the mid-range, outshooting the Americans 58 percent to 41 percent. The key for Team USA is to remember who they are and play for the name on the front of the jersey.

Iran can be exploited in the turnover battle and shot just 59 percent as a team from the free-throw line. That could help the Americans who committed 25 fouls while they adjust to the international calls. Fouls were the reason why Durant was limited against France, picking up three early before ultimately fouling out with five.

How to watch Olympic 2020 Basketball?



NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view all swimming events. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV.

The Last Time the United States Played Iran

Believe it or not, Wednesday night’s contest is just the second time that the United States and Iran have played each other since 2010. Their last matchup was in the 2010 FIBA World Basketball Championship in the group stage. The Americans won that game 88-51.

Durant was on that team, featured on a starting lineup that included Derrick Rose, Lamar Odom, Chauncey Billups, and Andre Iguodala, so it has definitely been a while. Still with Iran in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Arsalan Kazemi and Hamed Haddadi were young starters in that game as well.

The Americans dominated in that game, leading 42-28 en route to the 36-point victory, and would go on to win the World Championship that year.

USA Vs Iran Live Stream Men’s Basketball

OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Men’s Basketball events from anywhere.

Roster for the Islamic Republic of Iran Basketball



Number Name Position Team Height Age 3 Mohammadsina Vahedi Guard Mahram Sport Club 6’2″ 20 5 Pujan Jalalpoor Point Guard medi Bayreuth 6’1″ 28 7 Mohammad Hassanzadeh Power Forward Naft Abadan 6’7″ 30 8 Saeid Davarpanah Small Forward Naft Abadan 6’3″ 33 13 Mohammad Jamshidijafarabadi Guard Chemidor 6’6″ 29 14 Mohammadsamad Nik Khahbahrami Small Forward Petrochimi 6’6″ 38 15 Hamed Haddadi Center Sichuan Blue Whales (China) 7’2″ 36 17 Navid Rezaeifar Shooting Guard Shahrdary Gorgan 6’3″ 24 20 Michael Rostampour Power Forward BC Prievidza (Slovakia)‎ 6’11’ 29 23 Aaron Geramipoor Center San Lorenzo de Almagro (Argentina)‎ 7’0″ 28 41 Arsalan Kazemi Power Forward Naft Abadan 6’7″ 31 88 Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi Guard Rostock Seawolves (Germany)‎ 6’3″ 26

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 11 6 1 4 Japan 6 5 1 0 United States 10 4 2 4 South Korea 5 2 0 3 Russian Olympic Committee 7 1 4 2 Italy 5 1 1 3 Australia 3 1 1 1 France 3 1 1 1 Hungary 2 1 1 0 Tunisia 2 1 1 0

