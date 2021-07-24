The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony isn’t until Friday morning in the United States, airing live in the morning on NBC for the first time ever. Still, the Games have technically already started, with men’s and women’s soccer as well as women’s softball already underway.

What Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Team USA Archery Ranking Rounds When Thursday, July 22, 201 Women’s Individual/Team: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST Men’s Individual/Team: Midnight EST / 9 p.m. PST Mixed Team: Midnight EST / 9 p.m. PST Where Yumenoshima Ranking Field TV Broadcast Eurosport Live Stream WATCH TOKYO OLYMPICS ONLINE

On Thursday, July 22, the U.S. men’s and women’s archers are ready to let loose in individual and team events ahead of the Opening Ceremony as well. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Brady Ellison took home the individual bronze for the men, who earned silver in the team competition. Mackenzie Brown had the best individual finish on the women’s team, tying for 17th in Rio, while the women’s team didn’t qualify in 2016. A new mixed team format will debut at the Games this year, which all U.S. team members will participate in.

Team USA Men’s Archery

Brady Ellison – The team’s top archer, Ellison will appear in his fourth consecutive appearance after debuting at the 2008 Games in Beijing. Ellison has improved his standing each year, finishing with the bronze medal in 2016. At 32 years old, his resume is impressive. At the 2021 World Cup in Paris, he finished in first place ahead of Olympic teammate Jack Williams. Ellison has won four individual World Cups in the last thre years.

Jack Williams – At just 21 years old, Williams began his archery journey at 14 years old, and quickly ascended. He represents his hometown of Irvine, California, and looks to compete for the podium, finishing in second place at the World Cup in Paris, France this year.

Jacob Wukie – Representing the United States out of Fremont, Ohio, the 35-year-old Wukie is making his second Olympic appearance. He finished 17th overall at the London Olympics in 2012 but failed to qualify in 2016.

Team USA Women’s Archery

Mackenzie Brown – The only women’s archery representative from the United States in the Rio Games, the 26-year-old Brown is the most experienced member of the women’s team. Since her 17th-place finish at the 2016 Olympics, Brown has improved to become a top individual talent in the sport. In 2021, she placed first at the World Cup events in both Paris, France and Guatemala.

Casey Kaufhold – If anyone was born to represent the United States in archery, that person is 17-year-old Kaufhold. Following in the footsteps of her parents who represented the stars and stripes in the sport, she first picked up a bow at two years old, per her Olympic biography. Her best individual performance was a ninth-place finish at the 2021 World Cup even in Guatemala. In mixed team events, she has two top-10 finishes in the last three years.

Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez – At just 18 years old, Mucino-Fernandez’s career is just getting started. The 2021 World Cup in Paris is the highlight of her young career, finishing 33rd overall. She picked up the sport at the age of eight years old.

How to Watch 2020 Tokyo Olympics Archery from anywhere?

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events, like the archery competition, aren’t available in the United States. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

PremiumTV allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, PremiumTV’s global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere for without cable HERE

About Archery at the Olympics

Per Olympics.com, archery first debuted at the Olympics in 1900 in Paris, returning again in 1908, and 1920. The sport became a permanent fixture in 1972 at the Munich Games. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Republic of Korea won the gold medal in both the men’s and women’s individual and team events, sweeping the sport. They’ll look to assert their dominance on the range once again in the events at Yumenoshima Field.

How Archery is Scored at the Olympics

Aiming for the 12 cm (4.7 inches) center of the target, archers in both the men’s and women’s sport let their arrows loose from 70 meters away. The target as a whole is 122 cm (48 inches) and features 10 rings of five different colors. Each ring is incrementally worth an additional point, going from the outermost ring worth one point; the “bulls-eye” is worth 10 points.

Each round is a best-of-five sets competition, with each set consisting of three arrows fired. The archer(s) with the highest point total of the three shots wins the set; a minimum of three sets is required to win the round. In the event of a point tie after the five sets, it goes to a shoot-off.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze USA 0 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 0 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 Russian Olympic Committee 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0

The post How to watch Tokyo Olympics Archery Live? Preview, Stream the Team U.S. Archery Online appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch Tokyo Olympics Archery Live? Preview, Stream the Team U.S. Archery Online