If Team USA wants a repeat of their gold-medal win in the 2016 Summer Olympics, they’ll need to get past some mistakes they experienced on Sunday in the qualifiers, where they finished second in women’s gymnastics to Russia.

What the final five did in 2016 may not be an easy feat, but they have one thing in their favor with likely the top gymnast in the world in Simone Biles in tow in Tokyo along with some early standouts. Watch the Olympics Gymnastics team finals HERE.

What: Tokyo Olympics – Women’s Gymnastics Team Final When: 6:30 a.m. ET – Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Where: Tokyo, Japan Channel: NBC Streaming: Gymnastics Pass

For the team final, eight countries, including the United States, will select three gymnasts on each apparatus, including balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars, vault. The scores on each apparatus will count towards each team’s final score.

Simone Biles and Grace McCallum will be competing for Team USA on every apparatus. Jordan Chiles has been tasked with the vault and floor exercise and Sunisa Lee will be on the uneven bars and the beam.

China and Russia, or the ROC, as they are being called in international competition, are expected to give the United States their stiffest competition, especially after Sunday.

Meet with the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team

Simone Biles

If you are not aware of who Biles is by now, you’ve likely been living under a rock. Biles is considered the GOAT (greatest of all time) of women’s gymnastics, if not international gymnastics as a whole. While most will remember her amazing performance in the Rio Games, where she won four gold medals and a bronze.

Aside from being a threat to medal on any apparatus, Biles significantly levels up her degree of difficulty and does it with what looks like such ease. The Texas native will definitely be mist-see TV during the Tokyo Olympics. Stream the Simone Biles performance from Tokyo 2020

Jordan Chiles

For those unfamiliar with Chiles, she certainly made an impact at the trials in St. Louis. Chiles struggled with some inconsistency until Biles invited her to train with her down in Texas. Since then, the difference has been apparent. She’ll be a major player in the team competition and is expected to contend for a medal in a few apparatus events.

Sunisa Lee

The 18-year-old Lee has had quite a rough road to Tokyo is she dealt with several personal family illnesses. She had her parents in attendance in St. Louis and she performed brilliantly, scoring the second-best all-around scores. Her go-to event will be the uneven bars, where she could look to medal.

Grace McCallum

McCallum had some stiff competition for the final spot for team competition, and if that wasn’t enough, she was recovering from surgery on her hand. Look for her to help the team on the balance beam especially.

McKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are the two specialists for Team USA. Carey will look to medal on floor and vault, while Skinner will likely content on floor, vault and balance beam.

2020 Olympics Gymnastics Women's Team Final live stream

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 11 6 1 4 Japan 6 5 1 0 United States 10 4 2 4 South Korea 5 2 0 3 Russian Olympic Committee 7 1 4 2 Italy 5 1 1 3 Australia 3 1 1 1 France 3 1 1 1 Hungary 2 1 1 0 Tunisia 2 1 1 0

