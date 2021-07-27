As the first week of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics march on, a number of athletes have already concluded their events. One of the sports nearing its conclusion is men’s rugby-sevens as it enters the semi-final stage.

Round Date / Time (ET) Team 1 Team 2 TV Channel/Live Stream Semi-Final Match 1 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 10 p.m. New Zealand Great Britain WATCH LIVE Semi-Final Match 2 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 10:30 p.m. Argentina Fiji WATCH LIVE Bronze Medal Match Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 4:30 a.m. Match 1 Loser Match 2 Loser Gold Medal Match Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 5 a.m. Match 1 Winner Match 2 Winner

On Wednesday morning in Japan (Tuesday night in the United States), New Zealand will play against Great Britain while Argentina takes on Fiji, each chasing the opportunity to play for the gold medal in the final. The gold medal game is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Japan, meaning the early hours of Wednesday morning for fans in the Western Hemisphere.

All Blacks vs Great Britain Semi-final preview



In their first two matches at the Olympics this year, Great Britain looked strong, shutting out Canada and Japan back-to-back by a combined score of 58-0. Fiji quickly humbled them in the Pool B finale, and a come-from-behind victory against the United States in the quarter-final has them playing for gold. Watch the New Zealand vs Great Britain Rugby 7s live stream HERE

New Zealand is one of just two undefeated teams in the semi-final, joined by Fiji. After taking care of the Republic of Korea 50-5 in their first match, New Zealand defeated Argentina 35-14. They followed that by taking a close one over Australia 14-12. The team’s 21-10 win over Canada now has the rugby team in a position to bring home New Zealand’s second medal of the Tokyo Games. There’s a strong possibility it could be their first gold.

Olympic 2020 Rugby 7s Live Stream



Argentina vs Fiji Olympics Rugby 7s Preview



Ranked eleventh in the world, the Fiji national rugby program can be number one at the Tokyo Olympics. First, they ran through Men’s Pool B, taking down Japan and Canada, then throttling the British 33-7 on Tuesday morning, Japanese time. Fiji then defeated Australia 19-0 in the quarter-final to advance to the semi-final. Now they’re looking for the nation’s first medal at the games. Watch the Argentinal vs Fiji Rugby 7s live stream HERE

Looking for their first hardware as well, Argentina beat Australia before dropping their second match to New Zealand. They rebounded with a 56-0 win over the Republic of Korea to close out their play in Pool A. In the quarter-final, they got past South Africa 19-14 to set up their contest against Fiji. Neither nation has received a medal yet in Tokyo; the loser at least will have a shot at bronze.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 11 6 1 4 Japan 6 5 1 0 United States 10 4 2 4 South Korea 5 2 0 3 Russian Olympic Committee 7 1 4 2 Italy 5 1 1 3 Australia 3 1 1 1 France 3 1 1 1 Hungary 2 1 1 0 Tunisia 2 1 1 0

