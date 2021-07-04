Few holidays stand out like the Fourth of July if any can even come close. In the evening, night skies across the country will be aglow with bursts of red, white, and blue. An all-day-event, Independence Day is a celebration highlighted by the food and music as well as the festivities. If you don’t have cable or don’t have ESPN, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest online.

Like most of the sports world in 2020, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of a huge crowd cheering on as the competitors downed an inordinate number of hot dogs, it was held in a private location in Brooklyn.

But this year, things will be back to normal. And that may only help motivate Chestnut to have an even better performance and down more than the 75 hot dogs he ate in 2020.

How to watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

ESPN and ESPN3 are providing coverage of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, while NBC is the broadcast partner for the Macy’s fireworks. Both channels are available with qualifying cable or satellite packages but can be difficult to watch if you’ve cut the cord. I recommend you check out PremiumTV. PremiumTV is an a la carte entertainment provider that allows you to purchase events from around the world. With no subscription or contract, and no VPN required, PremiumTV streams the content in high quality, without the strings. 2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Preview

p class=””>The only time that Chestnut lost the hot dog eating contest over the past 14 years was in 2015, when Matthew Stonie ate 62 while Chestnut consumed 60. Since then, Chestnut hasn’t eaten fewer than 70 hot dogs during the competition in the past five years.

Considering that Chestnut has only gotten better at this competition, it’s highly unlikely that anybody else in the field can take away the mustard belt this year. Expect it to go right back around the waist of the 37-year-old.

However, there’s going to be a new winner in the women’s competition this year. Miki Sudo is the seven-time defending champion who ate a record 48.5 hot dogs last year, but she’s pregnant and won’t be taking part in Sunday’s competition.

With Sudo sitting out, the favorite to win the contest is Michelle Lesco, who will be competing for the 10th year in a row. She’s never won, though, with her best showing coming in 2017, when she ate 32 hot dogs and finished second to Sudo (41).

But for the past 18 years, the contest has taken place on the 4th of July and is broadcast live by ESPN. Nathan’s Famous will preside over the 2021 contest at Maimonides Park on Coney Island, New York, with George Shea, the chairman of MLE (Major League Eating), hosting the festivities, according to the ESPN press release.

ESPN personality Mike Golic Jr. will be the play-by-play commentator for the second year in a row, and the show will also include analysis by MLE’s Richard Shea and reporting by ESPN correspondent Jason Fitz.

The press release continues, “Seven-Time Women’s Champion Miki Sudo will join Golic and Shea in the booth for the women’s competition. The coverage will feature Joey Chestnut competing for a record 14th title in 15 years in the men’s contest. In addition to the live event on ESPN, an ESPN3 camera will be focused on Joey Chestnut as he attempts to break his world record of 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.”

2021 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest TV Svhedule

Repeats of the 2021 contest will air on July 4 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNews. It will also be rebroadcast on Monday, July 5 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on ESPNews. Furthermore, ESPN will rebroacast its “30 for 30” about the rivalry between Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi, “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry,” at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 1.

In 2020, Chestnut broke his own record by eating 75 hot dogs in buns in 10 minutes. Also in 2020, Sudo set a new women’s record with 48 and 1/2 hot dogs, breaking the previous record set by Sonya Thomas in 2012, which was 45. Chestnut has been the winner almost every year since 2007, when he came in and defeated Kobayashi, breaking Kobayashi’s six-year winning streak. The only year Chestnut hasn’t won since 2007 was when Matt Stonie beat him 62 dogs to 60 in 2015. The women have only been competing in their own contest since 2011; Sudo has won every year since 2014.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 airs live Sunday, July 4 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on ESPN.

