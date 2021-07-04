No Fourth of July holiday is complete without fireworks, that’s a given. Few others displays, however, reach the level of the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks in New York City. With a combination of a music concert event and an explosives display, the event is literally lit. Watch the Macy’s July of 4th Fireworks 2021 here

What Macy’s 45th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks When Sunday, July 4, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST Where New York City, New York TV Broadcast NBC Live Stream Click Here To Watch (Global)

Macy’s 45th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks

Whether unwinding from a cookout with the family or capping off a day at the local festival, the Fourth of July isn’t complete without fireworks. Like the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s delivers every year, now with their 45 Annual Fourth of July Fireworks. In 2019, Fox Business cited that Macy’s spends nearly $6 million on the explosives alone, totaling more than 70,000 firework shells in a 25-minute display.

How to Live Stream 4th of July Fireworks Online

NBC is the broadcast partner for the 45th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks, broadcasting it over the air. While available with qualifying cable or satellite packages but can be difficult to watch if you’ve cut the cord. I recommend you check out PremiumTV. PremiumTV is an a la carte entertainment provider that allows you to purchase events from around the world. With no subscription or contract, and no VPN required, PremiumTV streams the content in high quality, without the strings. They’re offering access to the fireworks stream for just $9.99.

Fireworks themselves are great, but fireworks with music are even better. Providing the audio backdrop for this year’s fireworks show are The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus, an ensemble of Broadway stage actors and musicians, Grammy-winner Tori Kelly, and a Hollywood crew of producers, composers, and musicians.

More than just the fireworks, Macy’s takes their production a step further, producing a full concert event for the telecast. The 2021 lineup for the Macy’s 45th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks is Blake Shelton, Coldplay, The Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Black Pumas, and Ryan Eggold.

