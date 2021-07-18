The reigns of kings don’t last forever, and in 2021, Lewis Hamilton may be witnessing the end of his. With that said, the Formula 1 schedule is just approaching the halfway point, and this Sunday’s British Grand Prix is in his home-country at Silverstone Circuit. Here, you will get current update of F1 British Grand Prix 2021, when, where and how to watch the final race from anywhere. Watch Online HERE

What Formula 1 British GP 2021 Where Silverstone Circuit When Sunday, July 19 2021 @ 10 a.m. EST / 7 a.m. PST TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream Click here to watch (Worldwide)

If there was a time for one of the “greatest drivers ever” to pick up a victory, this Silverstone is a nice place to do it.

When is the Rolex British GP ?

Date: Sunday 18th July 2021

Start time: 3:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time, 10 AM ET

The 10th round of the 2021 F1 season, the British GP at Silverstone, gets underway at 3pm local time (3pm BST) on Sunday 18th July.

Hamilton’s main challenger, Max Verstappen, has won the last three races, and four of the last five. Verstappen looks poised to finally rise atop Formula 1, coming off of back-to-back third-place finishes over the last two seasons. He’s consistently been a top-10 finisher in the final standings.

Last year, it was Hamilton at the British GP that took home the victory, his seventh at the circuit, beating second-place Verstappen by five seconds. The young Belgian-Dutch returned the favor, however, the next weekend at the same track, defeating Hamilton by 11 seconds at the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, owning the most recent victory at Silverstone, as well as the lap record.

How to watch British Grand Prix in the USA or Canada?

For complete access to F1 in 2021 Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels (or Univision for Spanish coverage).

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel. Or best access on PremiumTV.

If you are comes from Canada, all the F1 sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct,Or best access in PremiumTV

In the Austrial, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including the British Grand Prix. For live stream you have to subscribe in KAYO or can watch through PmiumTV.

British Grand Prix – Starting grid

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 10 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 11 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Honda 12 63 George Russell Williams/Mercedes 13 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 15 99 A.Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda 17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 19 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas/Ferrari 20 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda Watch F1 anywhere in the world without Cable or VPN Even if you have subscribed to the relevant British Grand Prix rights holders, you won’t be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. Only PremiumTV will give you the best oppourtunity. You can watch British Grand Prix 2021 Live Stream from any places through PremiumTV. No VPN, No Cable service giving you the one-timePay-Per-Event (PPE) contractless services. Going into Saturday’s new sprint race and Sunday’s traditional race, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen leads the 2021 Drivers’ Championship with 182 points. Mercedes-Benz AMG’s Lewis Hamilton is second with 150 points and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is third with 104 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull leads with 286 points versus the 242 of Mercedes and 141 of McLaren. Last year’s winner at the British Grand Prix was Verstappen driving for Red Bull.

The post How to watch British Grand Prix online? 2021 Formula 1 Live Stream Without cable appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch British Grand Prix online? 2021 Formula 1 Live Stream Without cable