We are just a few hours away from finally seeing how the trilogy plays out between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.With McGregor knocking out “The Diamond” in the first fight earlier on in their careers and Poirier getting the better of McGregor most recently after a barrage of leg kicks and strikes knocked him out, tonight gives us the conclusion of this grudge match in the main event of a stacked card.

UFC 264 Viewing info

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Main Card Time: 10 p.m. EST

Prelims Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Gila River Arena — Glendale, Arizona

Coverage: ESPN+

How to Buy UFC 264: Click here

How to order UFC 264 PPV: McGregor vs. Poirier 3

If you are still wondering how to buy UFC 264 PPV fight tonight, let’s quickly go over it here so you can go watch the fight. You can find the live stream here for purchase, which comes at a reduced cost for ProjecSpurs readers. Watch all bouts of UFC PPV here with this FIGHTPASS.APP

UFC 264 Fight Preview

Poirier showed in the second fight that he has evolved and improved a great deal. While much of the credit was given to Dustin’s leg and calf kicks rendering Conor immobile, Poirier has said that it really was not part of his gameplan and that he’s not a one-trick pony. He attacked the weakness that presented itself and then capitalized with some hard strikes when he had Conor on the cage to score the second-round KO.

Conor calls the second fight a fluke win for Poirier. He said he was more focused on a potential boxing match with Manny Pacquiao and was not truly focused on Dustin. We are seeing a return to form for McGregor who seemed to be kinder and gentler in the leadup and immediately following the second fight.

Things have been intense in the buildup to this fight, with Conor even saying he was going to send Poirier out on a stretcher to end this fight.

While Poirier is the favorite, you can never count out McGregor. He has fight-changing power and throws punches from all sorts of angles when he is in his flow. Poirier’s job will be to not allow “The Notorious One” to get comfortable and make him continually reset his offense with jabs.

Don’t expect as many leg kicks this time around, as Conor will be looking for them. One thing is for sure, both fighters excel on their feet so you can expect some good exchanges.

UFC 264 live stream: UK, Canada, Australia, NZ or Ireland



According to UFC president Dana White, this card has set a record for the number of pre-buys of the pay-per-view. It may be best to get your orders in early so you are set for all of the action.

PremiumTV is offering a complete UFC 264 package on pre-sale, including the early prelims, prelims, and main card for the events HERE for just $29.99.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings sports and entertainment fans the biggest events from around the globe. Best of all, there’s no VPN required.

The early prelims, which feature many solid fights including Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye and Brad Tavares taking on Omari Ahmedov will be on UFC Fight Pass, which costs $95.99 for an annual pass. The stacked prelims will be on ESPN or ESPN+ and the main card will be on pay-per-view for $69.99 in the USA

UFC 264 Fight Card

Early prelims

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong (+130) vs. Alen Amedovski (-162)

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-360) vs. Jerome Rivera (+265)

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov (+135) vs. Bard Tavares (-167)

Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia (+162) vs. Jessica Eye (-200)

Prelims

Middleweight: Trevin Giles (-112) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (-112)

Featherweight: Ryan Hall (+180) vs. Ilia Topuria (-230)

Welterweight: Niko Price (+144) vs. Michel Pereira (-177)

Welterweight: Carlos Condit (+150) vs. Max Griffin (-190)

Main card

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley (-835) vs. Kris Moutinho (+525)

Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana (-125) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+100)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (-137) vs. Greg Hardy (+110)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (+125) vs. Stephen Thompson (-155)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-130) vs. Conor McGregor (+108

