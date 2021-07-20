As the world prepares for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics later this week, most of the men’s soccer teams from North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, failed to qualify for The Games. It’s no worry, however, as it only means that most nations have been represented by their top squad in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Of the field, only Mexico has a mens’ team set to play in Tokyo. Click here to watch the live match

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Viewing Info

What: Concacaf Gold Cup Soccer 2021 – Costa Rica vs Jamaica When: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 5 PM ET TV Broadcast: FS1, TUDN, Univision Live Stream: Click here to watch (Online) TV Coverage FOX

With half of the Gold Cup quarter-final teams decided on Sunday, their opponents will be determined on Tuesday as the remaining nations fight for the title. Qualifying for the quarter-final on Sunday were Mexico, El Salvador, Canada, and the United States, who all finished in the top two of their groups. Played every two years, Mexico has won two of the last three, earning the cup in 2015 and 2019.

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: Costa Rica vs Jamaica Match Preview

The two leaders in Group C, Costa Rica and Jamaica both enter the match undefeated at 2-0, each defeating Guadeloupe and Suriname. Winning the match means advancing while losing opens up the opportunity for elimination; forcing a draw could get nerve-wracking, as a clear winner in the group’s other game would surely send one team home.

¿Quién ganará? ¿ o ? Haz captura de pantalla y comparte el resultado #CopaOro21 #EstoEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/qHsQjYNnAq — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 20, 2021

Both teams have produced goals well at the Cup, scoring multiple times in their previous matches. For Costa Rica, the threats are clear, as just three players account for their five goals; Celso Borges and Joel Campbell have each scored twice. Jamaica, however, has had a spread attack, with four players each contributing to the team’s four goals.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs Jamaica Gold Cup Soccer?

Fox Sports 1 and UniMas are the broadcast providers for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and each requires a current service subscription or provider contract to view. Unfortunately, these channels may be restricted where you are. In that case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV and watch the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Soccer from anywhere.

Bringing you the biggest events from around the world in sports and entertainment, with no subscriptions, contracts, or VPN required. PremiumTV allows you to purchase the events you want to watch without all of the extra that comes with other providers. For the Gold Cup, PremiumTV is offering today’s Costa Rica vs Jamaica live stream access with the complete tournament for just $19.99.

Predicted lineups

Jamaican striker Cory Burke scored his seventh goal for his country in his 17th appearance, while Junior Flemmings scored the game winner, just his second international goal.

Bobby Reid sat out of their last game after testing positive for COVID, while Kemar Lawrence and Andre Gray made their first appearances, both coming on as substitutes.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake faced three shots in their last match, coming away with his second successive victory.

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Moreira; Matarrita, Waston, Gonzalez, Fuller; Ruiz, Borges; Marin; Lassiter, Rodriguez, Campbell

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Powell, Lowe, Moore, Bell; Magee, Hector, Johnson, Gray; Burke, Flemmings

What’s about Suriname vs Guadeloupe match?

Currently the bottom two teams in Group C, Suriname and Guadeloupe haven’t won a match yet, but still find themselves with an opportunity to eliminate Jamaica or Costa Rica, two playoff teams from 2019.

Perhaps outmatched on the pitch until now, a win by either team may give them a chance to advance to the next round. If one team is to have the edge, it should go to Suriname. Watch the match online here

They’ve won the possession battle in their first two matches, but have scored just one goal offensively. If they can keep the ball away from Guadeloupe, they should be able to at least hang on into penalty kicks.

