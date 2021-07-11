In one of the most eventful international tournaments the world has ever witnessed, two teams full of passion and grit will battle it out to determine who is the next European champion. The scrappy Englishmen taking on the magnificent Azzurri at Wembley; Who could ask for anything more?

What 2020 European Championship Finals When Sunday, July 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET & & 12 p.m. PST Where Wembley Stadium – London, England

Wembley Stadium will be the setting for the UEFA EURO 2020 decider with the final taking place on Sunday 11 July at 21:00 CEST. stream to watch EURO 2020 Final live stream England vs Italy online HERE

There have been 11 host cities for UEFA EURO 2020 since the tournament kicked off on 11 June 2021, but both semi-finals and the final take place in London.

Euro 2020 final: England vs Italy Football Preview

The team who has played all but one match at home this tournament finds themselves in a major tournament final for the first time since 1966. It has been decades upon decades of hurt and agony can now be repaid with a final win here.

Harry Kane has now recorded four goals in his past three games, including two against Ukraine, and the 104th-minute winner against Denmark in the semifinals. Players like Raheem Sterling and Kalvin Phillps have shown brightly throughout the tournament; Kyle Walker has perhaps been the best on the backline. With the number of options on their bench, including Grealish, Rashford, Sancho, and Foden, England may in fact have the deepest squad in Europe, with the exception of France.

In order to beat Italy, England will have to test the center backs of Leonardi Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, who have looked excellent in this tournament. Will the Italian veterans be able to keep up with players like Mason Mount, Sterling, or even Kane?

Italy vs England Live Stream: UEFA EURO 2020 final



Italy Team Preview

After running through Group A with a perfect 3-0 record and out-scoring their opponents 7-0, Italy advanced to the European Championships playoffs. The 2020 Euros is the fifth time in their last six appearances that they’ve moved past the group stage. A win over Austria in the Round of 16 pitted the Italians against Belgium in the quarter-finals. Italy handled the tournament favorites by rushing out to a 2-0 lead early. They held on to win 2-1, advancing to the semi-finals against Spain.

Italy has scored well throughout the 2020 Euros, totaling 11 goals on nine assists. Nowhere else, however, was the scoring more important than their four goals in penalty kicks to survive Spain to advance. The 2020 European Championship Final is their third final at the tournament since 2000, though they haven’t secured a title. Scoring will be important against England, though how goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma handles the English strikers like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling is the real story to watch.

Predicted Lineups:

ITALY: Chiesa (F), Immobile (F), Insigne (F), Verratti (MF), Jorginho (MF), Barella (MF), Palmieri (D),Chiellini (D), Bonucci (D), Di Lorenzo (D), Donnarumma (GK)

ENGLAND: Sterling (F), Kane (F), Sancho (F), Rice (MF), Phillips (MF), Mount (MF), Shaw (D), Maguire (D), Stones (D), Walker (D), Pickford (GK)

Prediction: This game will be a tightly contested affair for the first half. After a stale mate, England will open up the game late, winning 2-0. The goal scorers will be Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane

2020 European Championship Final Writers’ Predicitions

Italy has a great squad, but the English present the toughest challenge so far, even including Belgium. They’ve really started cooking as of late, already scoring six goals in the playoffs, four more than they did in the Group Stage. It will be a great match, but in the end, Italy will once again come up short in their title dreams. England wins the 2020 European Championship 3-1 at home in Wembley Stadium.

Predicted by Jonas Clark & Connor Suehs

