Mexico will now have to beat red hot El Salvador in order to top Group A of the Gold Cup as we head into matchday three of the group stage. Mexico handedly beat Guatemala 3-0 while El Salvador beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0.

Mexico vs. El Salvador viewing info

When: Sunday, July 18th, 2021, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas, 9 P.M.

Where to watch, FS1, TUDN

Live Stream: Watch Here

Mexico Storyline

Mexico has faced tons of criticism after the opening match of this year’s tournament, with a shock 0-0 draw at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago. Striker Rogelio Funes Mori has been taking most of the heat, as the pressure of Mexico’s potential new number nine is coming with a price. He would end up bouncing back with two goals against Guatemala.

Without Chucky Lozano and Diego Llanez, El tri has relied on players like Jesus Corona and Hector Herrera for the creativity in the side. Not topping their group would seem like a failure in itself, but a win here would show Mexico could handle a bit of adversity.

El Salvador Storyline

El Salvador were favorites to be the other team to make it, but no one expected such impressive performances out of them. Players such as Darwin Ceren and Alexander Roldan have been outstanding for the side. This team could very well play spoilers to Mexico’s party, and if Trinidad and Tobago were to beat Guatemala by a very high score, we could see Mexico go crashing out of the Gold Cup in the group stage.

How to watch

FS1 and TUDN will carry the games in the US, and Univision will stream in Canada. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding a source of all games, and you are from outside of USA or Canada (not available streaming channels), Then we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Concacaf Gold Cup matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to today’s Mexico vs El Salvador live stream soccer match including a full tournament pass only for $19.99.

Predicted line ups

MEXICO– Talavera, Rodriguez, Araujo, Salcedo, Gallardo, Herrera, Alvarez, Gutierrez, Corona, Funes Mori, Pineda

EL SALVADOR – Gonzales, Tamacas, Zavaleta, Rodriguez, Larin, Perez, Ceren, Orellana, Herniquez, Rivas, Monterroza

