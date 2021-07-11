UFC 264 takes place in Las Vegas, and with a sold-out crowd slated to pack T-Mobile Arena, the only place to watch the event is on ESPN+ (US). There’s not a single title fight on the card, yet UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10 is the MMA event of the year. Headlined by Poirier vs McGregor 3, Gilbert Burns, Greg Hardy, and “Sugar Sean” O’Malley are just some of the names featured across the evening’s six fights. Watch UFC 264 PPV HERE

What time is UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3?

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Early Prelims: 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT

Where to watch: Click here to watch online

Poirier got wrapped up in McGregor’s trash talk ahead of the first meeting, and it cost him. The loss prompted him to move up to the lightweight division from featherweight, and he’s lost just twice in 14 octagon appearances since.

His run through the 155-pound division has been utterly impressive, and includes capturing the interim belt back in 2019. Poirier is currently tied for the most knockout wins in the history of the weight class, one of which came against McGregor in their anticipated rematch at UFC 257 in January.

Poirier vs McGregor 3 Fight Preview

The first edition of Saturday’s main event took place back in 2014. Both Poirier and McGregor were in the featherweight division before each fighter made the jump to lightweight. Still new to the UFC, McGregor was the ninth-ranked featherweight, participating in his first pay-per-view. He was paired against No.5 Poirier in a three-round fight. Less than two minutes into the bout, McGregor won by TKO, prompting Joe Rogan to exclaim the Irishman was “the real deal”.

For McGregor, the fight was his fourth victory in the UFC, part of a seven-consecutive match win streak. His power displayed against Poirier was just a glimpse of what he could do. McGregor won his next three matches by KO/TKO. The highlight of that stretch, of course, was McGregor’s knockout of Jose Aldo just 14 seconds into the bout. In 2016, McGregor was the UFC’s first simultaneous two-class champion, possessing the lightweight and featherweight belts before leaving the sport for nearly two years.

McGregor’s victory over Poirier in 2014 is a distant memory at this point, and he’s keen to remind the world what he’s still capable of. The Irishman has never lost two fights in a row in his career, and now would be a poor time to start.

After being inactive for almost the entirety of 2020, McGregor hand-selected the rematch with Poirier in January. He was confident he could duplicate the result of the first fight and score another knockout win to prove he’s relevant as ever in the lightweight division.

It didn’t go that way, however, and McGregor was instead shut down by strikes for the first time inside the octagon. There’s no shame in losing to Poirier (and there still wouldn’t be if it happened again), but if McGregor wants to portray the image of being the cream of the crop in the fight game, a victory is a must.

McGregor’s position as one of the top draws in all of combat sports is secure regardless of the outcome. However, the type of fights he competes in going forward hinges greatly on the trilogy. A win sets up a likely championship showdown with Charles Oliveira, while a loss puts him in “fun fight” territory.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Records

Conor McGregor

Nationality – Irish

Age – 32

Height – 5’9”Reach – 72”

Weight – 156 Pounds (70 KG)

Total Fights – 27

Record – 22 Wins, 5 Losses

Dustin Poirier

Nationality – American

Age – 32

Height – 5’9”

Reach – 72”

Weight – 157 Pounds (71 KG)

Total Fights – 34

Record – 27 Wins,6 Losses (With One No Contest)

