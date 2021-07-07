The teams from Denmark and England can smell the EURO 2020 final and are one win away from meeting Italy. We’ll find out today which team advances.

England has to be feeling good after their dominant win in the quarterfinals against Ukraine, while Denmark just edged out the Czech Republic to punch their ticket to today’s game.

Denmark vs. England Live Stream Info:

What Euro 2020 Semi-Finals When Tuesday, July 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET & & 12 p.m. PST Wednesday, July 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET & & 12 p.m. PST Where Wembley Stadium – London, England TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Denmark vs. England Match Preview

Last result – DEN – 2-1 win vs. Czech Republic

ENG – 4-0 win vs. Ukraine

After weeks of high-scoring battles, we have now entered the last four of the year-delayed Euro 2020 tournament. The second of the semifinal matchups will be a treat for all to see as the tournament’s feel-good story of Denmark takes on England at Wembley

England

England have gone seven consecutive matches without conceding a goal, with a strong back line composed of players such as Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, and Kyle Walker. Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford has re-discovered his World Cup 2018 form, using his unorthodox goalkeeping methods to prevent any team so far in this tournament from scoring against the English.

Harry Kane also netted two goals in the previous match, bringing his total up to three, and the new Manchester United man Jadon Sancho made his first start and impressed with marvelous dribbling skills.

Along with Italy as favorites to make the final, the English will have one more task to take down if they want a dream final in London. Will football be coming home or will England be going home?

That last task that England will have to conqueror will perhaps be that of the underdogs Denmark.

Denmark

After the tragic event that occurred on matchday one against Finland, where their star man Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, Denmark have rallied on and made their third semifinal in the country’s history. Kasper Dolberg has been leading the lineup top, netting three goals, including two against Wales, and players like Maele and Hojbjerg creating so many chances, this side has looked unstoppable.

They will now face their toughest test other than Belgium, with England firing on all cylinders and looking to make a European championship final.

Prediction

This game will be close, but I believe England will make the final with a 2-0 win and face off against Italy to decide the EURO 2020 winner.

Goal Scorers – ENG – Kane, Sancho

How can I stream Denmark vs England Soccer Today?



ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Euro matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $9.99.

