Peru and Paraguay face off on Friday, July 2 at 5 p.m. ET in the 2021 Copa América quarterfinals. The match will air on FS1 and take place in Goiânia. In the first of the Copa America quarter-finals, Peru and Paraguay lock horn with a place in the final four on the line.

Peru vs. Paraguay

When: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET TV: FS1, TUDN, Univision

FS1, TUDN, Univision Live Stream: Click here to watch

Peru managed to finish second in their group with a win on the final day, while Paraguay finished a commendable campaign in group A in third place, only falling behind Argentina and Uruguay

After scoring the winner against Venezuela last time out, only Lionel Messi (3) has netted more than Andre Carrillo’s two goals at the 2021 Copa America so far. That Carrillo has been Peru’s talisman at this tournament. Paraguay will be spearheaded by Angel Romero, offering plenty of pace on the break. His brace settled the game against Bolivia in the final 30 minutes.

Peru vs. Paraguay Live Stream: Watch Copa America Without Cable or VPN



FS1 and TUDN will carry the games in the US, In the United Kingdom BBC iPlayer, Optus Sport in Australia, Univision for Canada and in the New Zealand Spark Sport will coverage/stream the Copa America 2021.

Peru vs Paraguay Preview

Gareca’s Peru start from a base of 4-2-3-1, but the coach is working some clever tweaks. Playmaker Sergio Pena has the versatility to drop and help out the central midfield pair of Renato Tapia and Yosemir Yotun. And Pena can also drift right to form a 4-3-3, allowing Carrillo to roam infield, and for attacking midfielder Cristian Cueva to cut in from the left. The main idea, though, is for the team to stay compact with and without the ball, forming a team that is greater than the sum of their part.

The plan for Paraguay coach Eduardo Berizzo is still unclear, some two-and-a-half years into his reign. He is a product of the Marcelo Bielsa school — he played under the Leeds United boss and was also his assistant when El Loco was in charge of Chile. But the ultra-attacking high-press Bielsa model is a strange fit for the Paraguayans, who have a tradition of deep defence. Berizzo has yet to work out this conundrum, at times wanting a dynamic midfield to impose themselves, at others sitting back and going on the counter.

HEAD TO HEAD:

Paraguay have won 23 matches out of a total of 53 games played between the two teams. Peru have managed 16 victories against Paraguay and the other 14 matches have ended in a draw. Peru, however, has an excellent recent record against Paraguay, as they are unbeaten in seven international fixtures, with 2-2 draw in their last meeting in October last year.

