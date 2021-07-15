Euro 2020 and the Copa America aren’t the only major men’s international soccer tournaments taking place this summer. The Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off this weekend, with 15 of the best nations from across North and Central America and the Caribbean (plus invited guests Qatar) set to compete in the biennial continental competition. Click here to watch now ”2021 Concacaf Gold Cup 2021″

The United States and Mexico have historically dominated the tournament, facing off in six finals in 15 tournaments. But Jamaica and Panama have broken up the duopoly by combining to reach the final three of the last four times, while Canada enters this year’s tournament with a legitimate chance of winning it all.

What are the Concacaf Gold Cup groups?

Group A

El Salvador

Guatemala

Mexico

Trinidad and Tobago

Group B

Canada

Haiti

Martinique

United States

Group C

Costa Rica

Guadeloupe

Jamaica

Suriname

Group D

Grenada

Honduras

Panama

Qatar

FS1 and TUDN will carry the games in the US, and Univision will stream in Canada.

2021 Gold Cup Venues

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

BBVA Stadium, Houston

NRG Stadium, Houston

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Exploria Stadium, Orlando

2021 Gold Cup Group Stage schedule

The Concacaf Gold Cup will be broadcast on FOX Sports, FS1 and FS2, with games available to be streamed live on FOX Sports Live. Spanish-language broadcasts will be available on Univision and TUDN. Games also available on PremiumTV. Watch from anywhere no cable no VPN is required.

Saturday, July 10

Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago at AT&T Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 11

Canada vs. Martinique at Children’s Mercy Park, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

United States vs. Haiti at Children’s Mercy Park, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

El Salvador vs. Guatemala at Toyota Stadium, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Monday, July 12

Jamaica vs. Suriname at Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe at Exploria Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 13

Qatar vs. Panama at BBVA Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Honduras vs. Grenada at BBVA Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, July 14

Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador at Toyota Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Guatemala vs. Mexico at Cotton Bowl, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, July 15

Haiti vs. Canada at Children’s Mercy Park, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Martinique vs. United States at Children’s Mercy Park, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, July 16

Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica at Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Suriname vs. Costa Rica at Exploria Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, July 17

Grenada vs. Qatar at BBVA Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Panama vs. Honduras at BBVA Stadium, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 18

Martinique vs. Haiti at Toyota Stadium, 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

United States vs. Canada at Children’s Mercy Park, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Toyota Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Mexico vs. El Salvador at Cotton Bowl, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 20

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica at Exploria Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Suriname vs. Guadeloupe at BBVA Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS2)

Honduras vs. Qatar at BBVA Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Panama vs. Grenada at Exploria Stadium, 9 p.m. ET (FS2)

