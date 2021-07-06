The Copa America has ultimately found one of its finalists for this year’s edition, after Brazil emerged victorious in the first semi-final match against Peru. They have now made it into successive Copa America finals and await their opposition from today’s match between Argentina and Colombia.

What’s the story?

The magic of Lionel Messi is truly lifting Argentina in what looks like another Copa America final appearance. The legendary winger, who is currently a free agent, had two assists and an unbelievable free kick against Ecuador in the quarterfinals, and will be looking to replicate the magic on Tuesday against a very good Columbia squad. Viewer’s can watch the 2nd semi final match by clicking here

Even without their main man in Everton attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, Columbia has been able to scrap out victories over tough opponents, including a Uruguayan side led by the dangerous front two of Cavani and Suarez. With Argentina having all the pressure on themselves to make the final, Columbia could easily pull off an upset, with extremely huge repercussions for the international legacy of Lionel Messi.

Argentina vs Colombia live stream

What: Copa America Semi-final

When: 7:00 PM ET

Competitor: Argentina vs Colombia

TV Channel: FS1/TUDN/UNIVISION (USA)

How to stream: Click here to watch (Global)

This national team has played better than most versions in recent memory, but they still feel inconsistent at the back without unfit Cristiano Romero. Will Lionel Scaloni look to give a bit more defensive help with perhaps sitting Guido Rodriguez deep? It certainly feels needed.

They should get their chances against a defense that has given up too many good looks, but can they take them? The attack lacks confidence and needs a bit more creativity. Expect to see Edwin Cardona a bit more in this match with Reinalda Reuda looking to light a spark in the attacking third.

Argentina vs. Colombia projected lineups

Argentina (4-3-3, left to right): Emiliano Martínez-GK — Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nahuel Molina — Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul — Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi

Colombia (4-4-2, left to right): David Ospina-GK — William Tesillo, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Daniel Munoz — Luis Diaz, Gustavo Cuellar, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado — Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia Soccer in the USA?



FS1 will carry the Argentina-Colombia semifinal in English, with Univision and TUDN providing Spanish-language coverage. Both networks are available to stream on.

But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Copa America matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $9.99.

Prediction

So what kind of semifinal can we expect? Colombia has already said that it will seek to play an orderly game, control the pace of play and make the fewest errors possible. Translation: Colombia will play in a cautious, defensive stance, frustrate the Argentines and then hope to score on a breakaway or a set piece.

Messi again delivers, guiding Argentina to the final thanks to his second-half winner. Pick: Argentina 2, Colombia 1

