ndefeated Chris Colbert defends his interim WBA super featherweight title against Tugstsogt Nyambayar at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday July 3, which makes it Sunday July 4 in Australia. The 12-round bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on PremiumTV (Global)

Colbert vs Nyambayar Fight Info



Date: Saturday, July 3 | Start Time: 9:00 pm ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA

TV: Showtime | Streaming: PremiumTV

Colbert was supposed to fight Yuriorkis Gamboa in this main event, but the Cuban fighter was forced to pull out due to an injury. So Nyambayar steps in, and he is no pushover.

Colbert recorded a TKO in the 11th round against Jaime Arboleda last time out at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn., in December, and two of his past three wins have been via KO/TKO.

Nyambayar picked up the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England, and he has nine knockout victories in his 12 career wins across 13 bouts.

Tale of the tape: Colbert vs Nyambayar

Chris Colbert (-800)

Record: 15-0 (6 KOs)

Height: 5-foot-8

Reach: 71″

Tugstsogt Nyambayar (+550)

Record: 12-1 (9 KOs)

Height: 5-foot-7

Reach: 67″

Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KO) is coming off a split decision win over Cobia Breedy this past September. The Breedy fight was expected to be something of a “get right” opportunity for Nyambayar after his spirited effort against Gary Russell Jr. in February 2020.

How to watch Colbert vs Nyambayar fight Live stream?

The fight card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Showtime in the USA. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here is different ways can watch a live stream of Colbert vs Nyambayar online on PremiumTV from any locations.

Colbert vs Nyambayar Fight Preview

While the Russell fight showed that Nyambayar can hang with elite fighters, the Breedy fight displayed some now-recurring problems for Nyambayar as he had lengthy periods of inactivity that nearly cost him the fight despite scoring two early knockdowns.

Now, Nyambayar is looking to make a statement by stepping up on short notice against a dangerous opponent.

“Two weeks’ notice is enough for me,” Nyambayar said at a pre-event press conference. “If I didn’t take the fight, Colbert wouldn’t have a fight. So he should be thankful. Let’s see what happens. I’m going to whoop his ass.”

In stepped Nyambayar, a 29-year-old with an Olympic medal of his own, a silver claimed in 2012. The Mongolian, who fell to Gary Russell Jr. via unanimous decision in a bid for the WBC featherweight title in February 2020, is making his super featherweight debut.

“He’s a good fighter,” Colbert told The PBC Podcast, per Boxing Scene. “He’s an Olympian, right? He got an Olympic medal. But he’s never fought ‘Prime Time.’ I think I’m too fast, too big, too strong.

“Him coming up in weight and taking the fight on a week and half notice? That’s dangerous.”

Though just six of Colbert’s 15 victories have ended via knockout, he predicted he’d stop Nyambayar before the final bell.

“You can’t take a fight against a monster like myself on a week’s notice and move up in weight to fight me at that and think you’re going to win,” he told The PBC Podcast, per Boxing Junkie.

He added: “I don’t plan to have this fight go the distance.”

Nyambayar rebounded from his title-fight loss to defeat Cobia Breedy via split decision in September. He’s ended nine of his 12 victories early.

“I’m really excited for this fight. It’s my first fight at 130 pounds and I want to show what I can do,” Nyambayar said Thursday, according to Bad Left Hook. “I’m ready for this opportunity.

“Just know this, we are here to win. My team is here to win. I’m ready for Chris Colbert. That’s it.

“I don’t care that I’m fighting on short notice at a higher weight. I believe in myself. I can fight at 122, I can fight at 126 and I can fight at 130.

The post Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Fight Stream, Card, how to watch, Showtime Boxing appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Fight Stream, Card, how to watch, Showtime Boxing