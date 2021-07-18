The final round of group stage play in the gold cup sees two North American rivals take on each other as the USA faces Canada. Both teams are even on points and goal difference, and the winner will take the top spot in Group A.

USA vs Canada Match Info

What: Gold Cup Soccer (USMNT vs Canada)

When: Saturday, July 18 at 4 PM (Local)

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City

TV Channel: TUDN, FS1

Live Online: PremiumTV (worldwide)

Two teams with a ton of expectations about the future of their national teams, the United States and Canada will face each other to see who takes top spot in the group. Both teams handled Haiti and Martinique fairly easily, but now each side’s first real test arrives.

MUST-WIN MATCHDAY! The #USMNT goes for top of #GoldCup21 Group B today vs. . : 4:30pm ET on Univision & TUDN, 5pm ET on FOX

: Kickoff at 5:15pm ET

: @CMPark in Kansas City

: #USAvCAN

: https://t.co/XkBNyt6KYu pic.twitter.com/HYAKZC0Z4A — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 18, 2021

USMNT vs. Canada Gold Cup 2021 preview:

CANADA: Canada are missing two of their most important players in Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, who was expected to play at this tournament but was injured before the first match kicked off. The Maples have relied on players such as Cyle Larin and David Hoilett to bring out the creativity that opposing sides have yet to have an answer for. Now facing their first real test in a US side that is missing most of it’s european-based players, can Canada get one over it’s big brother?

Watch USA vs Canada Live Stream: Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

FS1 and TUDN will carry the games in the US, and Univision will stream in Canada. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding a source of all games, and you are from outside of USA or Canada (not available streaming channels), Then we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Concacaf Gold Cup matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to today’s USMNT vs Canada live stream soccer match including a full tournament pass only for $19.99.

USAMNT: For the USMNT, the improvement from the first to the second game was like night and day. Against Haiti, they were very flat and relied on many veterans in the squad to just get the job done against Haiti.

Manager Gregg Berlhalter then decided to switch things up for the second match, giving an opportunity to young, exciting talents like Matthew Hoppe, Gianluca Busio, and George Bello. This, along with the brilliance of Orlando City Striker Daryl Dike, resulted in a 6-1 win, showing that these young talents could ball out.

Here is the first real test for this “B” team the USMNT has out, as Canada has flexed their muscles in the attacking presence, but can the USMNT cope with players like Larin and Hoilett and take that top spot in Group B?

United States vs Canada Predicted Lineups:

Canada – Crepeau, Miller, Vitoria, Henry, Buchanan, Kaye, Antunes, Osorio, Johnston, Hoilett, Larin

USA – Turner, Vines, Robinson, Sands, Zimmerman, Moore, Busio, Lletget, Hoppe, Dike, Zardes

The post Canada vs USA Gold Cup Live stream: Start time, Lineups, Teams News, And Mores appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Canada vs USA Gold Cup Live stream: Start time, Lineups, Teams News, And Mores