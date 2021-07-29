Canada vs Mexico: Gold Cup Semifinals live stream, Kick off time, Preview, lineups, News

The second semifinal of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be between two North American rivals. Mexico have been the clear favorites to win the title, but Canada does have the quality and experience to knock out the projected winners. Mexico have looked dominant ever since the shock 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago.

Who: Canada vs. Mexico

Kick-off Time: 9 P.M ET, Thursday, July 29

Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

National Broadcast: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Live Stream: Click here to watch online

In the quarterfinal against Honduras, Mexico dominated in the first half, sealing a 3-0 win including a goal from Rogelio Funes Mori. Canada has prided itself on defending, only conceding three goals in four matches. They will look for a massive upset against El Tri for a place in the final

Mexico has really put out a strong squad for this tournament despite qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo. Players like Hector Herrera and Funes Mori have been essential to a deep run that everyone expected. Canada is missing it’s dynamic duo of Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, but players like Cyle Larin and David Hoilett have stepped up tremendously.

For Canada, they are massive underdogs in this Gold Cup semifinal. Although they are considered to be one of the giants in the region, they do not have the resources like Mexico and the United States. They still have a tremendous amount of talent all over the pitch, with a good mix of youth and experience leading the way. Center back Steven Vitoria is a mainstay at center back and has many years of experience in top flight European competition.

Hoilett is an experienced winger who has been electric in this competition, scoring two goals and assisting two as well. Stephen Eustaquio has been the biggest surprise so far, scoring three goals and gaining an assist in only three matches. Eustaquio is really making up for the absence of Jonathan David and will hope to carry Canada to one of the biggest upsets in Gold Cup History.

Despite not having the entire squad for this tournament, Mexico still have one of the best squads all around. Despite missing their legendary goalkeeper Ochoa and exciting attacker Hirving Lozano, El Tri has looked phenomenal in most matches. Will this aging squad be able to hold up against the youth of Canada, and if so, will they have what it takes to face either Qatar or USA.

Predicted Line ups

Canada: Crepeau, Miller, Vitoria, Johnston, Laryea, Kaye, Eustaquio, Buchanan, Osorio, Cavallini, Hoilett

Mexico: Talavera, Gallardo, Moreno, Araujo, Rodriguez, Herrera, Alvarez, Dos Santos, Pineda, Funes Mori, Corona

Prediction Rogelio Funes Mori scores again as Mexico advance to the final with no trouble at all. Pick: Mexico 2, Canada )

