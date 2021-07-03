The torn Achilles tendon that sidelined Dwight Powell for much of the NBA basketball season has healed and now the Canadian is making up for lost time with a dominant performance at a must-win Olympic qualifying tournament.

Canada vs. Czech Republic Semi final info

What: Canada vs Czech Republic Olympics Basketball Qualifying

Date: Saturday, July 3rd

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBC and DAZN

Live Stream: PremiumTV (Global)

The Dallas Mavericks forward spoke Friday ahead of Canada’s do-or-die semifinal matchup with the Czech Republic, saying he’s feeling excellent physically and is relishing the opportunity to represent his country.

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Canada vs. Czech Republic Preview

Canada closed out their Group Stage with a perfect 2-0 record, dominating China in a 30-point win in the second game after squeaking out a comeback win over Greece in the first game.

Behind another strong and efficient performance from Andrew Wiggins, who led the team in scoring for the second-consecutive game with 20 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field with three 3s, Canada is rolling into the Semi-Finals stage of the Qualifying Tournament with great momentum.

It was a team contribution for the Canadians, who had seven different players score double figures in the win over China. Joining Wiggins was RJ Barrett (16 points), Andrew Nicholson (14), Dwight Powell (12), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (11), Luguentz Dort (11) and Trey Lyles (11), showing just how many weapons this team can beat you with.

How to watch Canada vs. Czech Republic Basketball?

Outside of the starting five of Wiggins, Barrett, Lyles, Powell and Cory Joseph, 22-year-olds Alexander-Walker and Dort have made their impact felt on the tournament.

Alexander-Walker had 18 points in a spark off the bench in the victory over Greece, and added eight boards and five assists to his stat sheet in the win over China. Dort has continued to showcase why he is seen as one of the best young defenders in the NBA, playing suffocating defence on any matchup he has taken on so far.

The Czechs lost their first game to Turkey but came away with a massive one-point win over Uruguay to keep their Olympic hopes alive. Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky has been the team’s star, averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds over his country’s two games. They also have Washington Wizards‘ former No. 6 overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Jan Vesley, who went for a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against Turkey before going cold from the field against Uruguay.

