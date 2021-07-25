The quarterfinals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup are bringing some exciting matchups for soccer fans everywhere. While the Olympic games are happening in the far east, Canada and Costa Rica will duke it out for a spot against Mexico in the semifinal. Since neither team qualified for the Olympic tournament, they are both able to field very strong squads at the Gold Cup.

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica Viewing Info

What: Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 – Canada vs. Costa Rica

TV Broadcast: Fox Sports 1, TUDN, Univision

This matchup could end up being the game of the quarterfinals as both sides are extremely close in all areas.

Match Preview

With a huge task at hand in Mexico in the next round, both teams will have their hands full regardless of who wins. Even though both teams failed to qualify for the Olympics, they still are missing some key players.

Canada Storyline

For Canada, they are without their two best players in Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies. Davies, the superstar Bayern Munich left back, was supposed to play in this tournament, but is out due to injury. Even without these two star boys, Canada still has tremendous amounts of quality. Cyle Larin has scored three goals in three games for the Canadians so far in this tournament, and will look to add more in knockout play. David Hoilett has also bagged a goal and delivered two assists and with a backline lead by veteran Steven Vitoria, Canada are solid in all areas.

Costa Rica Team Update

For Costa Rica, this may be the last chance at winning silverware for their “golden generation”. With players like Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz only getting older, Costa Rica could need a transition after this tournament. The team in all areas is aging, but is very experienced and have played in some massive games. Against a young and hungry Canadian side, there is a good chance that the Costa Ricans could frustrate Canada. Even with the absence of superstar Keylor Navas, this team still has a great chance of going the distance in this tournament. The biggest question for this matchup is can Costa Rica keep up with the pace of Canada?

Predicted line ups

Canada: Crepeau, Miller, Vitoria, Johnston, Buchanan, Kaye, Fraser, Laryea, Hoilett, Osorio, Larin

Costa Rica: Alvarado, Fuller, Duarte, Gonzalez, Lopez, Borges, Guzman, Ruiz, Martinez, Campbell, Lassiter

