UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10 is being billed as “the UFC event of the year”, headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fighting for the third time in their careers. Sin City has more than just two bad men on the card, however, with top welterweight fighters No.2 Gilbert “Durinho” Burns and No.4 Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson as the pay-per-view co-main event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What UFC 264 – Poirier vs McGregor 3 When Saturday, July 10, 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST Where T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast ESPN+ Live Stream Prelims, Early Prelims and Main Card (Global)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson Fight Preview

Atop the welterweight division in the UFC is Kamaru Usman, the current champion and second-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC behind Jon Jones. Looking to earn a title shot against Usman are Burns (19-4-0) and Thompson (16-4-1).

For Burns, he’s looking for a rematch, after failing in his recent attempt to dethrone Usman. Burns fell this February, extending the champions’ win streak to 18 consecutive victories. The grappling Burns was overmatched in power, losing by KO/TKO, ending the six-fight win streak he had been riding.

Despite both fighters having been consistently battling in the UFC since 2014, this is their first match-up. There’s an age difference of four years, but just a two-year variation regarding experience. Thompson will enjoy a four-inch reach advantage. Those inches will be key for the karate-fighting Thompson. He will be looking for a KO or decision as he fends off submission by Burns. Thompson has seven career KOs and one submission victory, compared to eight submissions from Burns and six by knockout.

Draftkings has the line set with Thompson as the favorite at -155 to defeat Burns +125.

How to Watch UFC 264 Co Main and Prelims Fight?



UFC 264 is being produced by the UFC on ESPN+, with a pay-per-view event for the main card. The prelims can be viewed with an ESPN+ subscription, though the early preliminaries will require a UFC Fight Pass subscription.

PremiumTV is offering a complete UFC 264 package on pre-sale, including the weigh-in and press conference, as well as the early prelims, prelims, and main card for the event for just one price HERE

UFC 264 ‘Prelims’ Under Card (ESPN)

170 lbs.: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price

185 lbs.: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

145 lbs.: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Early UFC 264 ‘Prelims’ Under Card (Fight Pass / ESPN+):

125 lbs.: Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

185 lbs.: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

125 lbs.: Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

185 lbs.: Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

Don’t look now, but Carlos Condit has had a nice career resurrection after a rough stretch that saw him lose five straight fights, leading him to consider retiring from the sport. He has back-to-back wins over Court McGee and Matt Brown and will look for the longest win streak of his career (three) in eight years against Max Griffin. “Pain” has also won two straight and stopping “The Natural Born Killer’s” momentum will give him the biggest win of his career, name-wise.

The post Burns vs Thompson Co Main: Live stream, Undercard, and how to watch UFC 264 Prelims appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Burns vs Thompson Co Main: Live stream, Undercard, and how to watch UFC 264 Prelims