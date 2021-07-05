Host country Brazil will look to obtain yet another Copa America trophy as they take on a scrappy, hard-working side in Peru. Brazil narrowly escaped with a 1-0 win over rivals Chile, with substitute Lucas Paqueta scoring the winner in the 46th minute.

Viewing Info: Brazil vs Peru



When: Monday, July 5th, 2021, 6 P.M.

Where: Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro

TV Info: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Live Stream: Click here to watch (GOLABAL)

Brazil survived after Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus saw red for a high challenge, just two minutes after Lucas Paqueta gave the current holders the lead.

Paqueta had only come off the bench at half-time, in place of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, and made an instant impact scoring with a minute.

Brazil vs Peru Semifinal Game preview and Predicted lineup

Brazil will be unable to call upon Gabriel Jesus for the semi-final, as the Manchester City forward received a straight red card in his side’s quarter-final contest with Chile last time out.

As a result, the goalscorer from the last-eight affair – Paqueta – is likely to come in for a start, but it could otherwise be the same XI that lined up for the first whistle against Chile

Brazil team update:



This was undoubtedly Brazil’s toughest challenge to date in this tournament, They will however be without a key forward for this match as Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is suspended after a dangerous high kick that landed on Chile player Eugenio Mena.

Despite this loss, Brazil still has an extremely deep squad, with the likes of Neymar Jr. Richarlison, and Roberto Firmino providing moments of brilliance throughout this tournament.

Brazil’s probable lineup: Ederson Moraes; Danilo Da Silva, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Lucas Paquetá, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison; Neymar Junior.

Last result – BRA – 1-0 win vs. Chile

Brazil vs Chile Live Stream: 2021 Copa America Semi-final

Peru teams update

For Peru, they are thankful to be in the position they are in. After a hard fought quarterfinal that saw them to through on penalties, Peru will be looking to cause one of the biggest upsets in Copa America history, seeing as Brazil were extremely strong favorites to make the final.

Peru will also be without Andre Carrillo, who is suspended after picking up a red card last match.

Peru’s probable lineup: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco; Santiago Ormeno, Sergio Peña, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

Last result – PER – 3(4) – 3(3) win after penalties vs. Paraguay.

Prediction

This match is as one-sided as it gets, so I will go with a 4-0 Brazil win

Goal Scorers – BRA – Neymar (2) Richarlison, Firmino

