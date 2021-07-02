Brazil have looked head and shoulders above their South American rivals, with Tite rediscovering the kind of blend of his triumphant first 18 months as manager. They have six wins out of six in World Cup qualification, and only lost their 100% record in the Copa when they fielded a weakened side in the final group-stage game and drew with Ecuador.

Brazil vs. Chile

When: Friday, July 2

Where: Estadio Nílton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Info: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Full of threat and tight at the back, they dominated their group so much that they were the only team to finish with a positive goal difference. They lie seventh in World Cup qualification, and were hardly convincing in the group phase of the Copa, recording one narrow win in their four matches. Watch full tourment match 2021 Copa America: Click here

Brazil: This isn’t the Chile of five or 10 years ago, and this is probably the best Brazil we’ve seen in over a decade, so this has a chance to get out of hand early, even though Brazil can sometimes take a while to get going. The size of Brazil in defense could lead them to some success on corner kicks, so keep an eye on somebody like Marquinhos. Chile will likely get next to nothing in attack due to this dominant backline, but being over aggressive could give the underdogs the chance to do something on a set piece. Expect Brazil to win comfortably.

FS1 and TUDN will carry the games in the US, In the United Kingdom BBC iPlayer, Optus Sport in Australia, Univision for Canada and in the New Zealand Spark Sport will coverage/stream the Copa America 2021.

Chile: They produced just a shot on goal against Paraguay in their last group stage game and enter struggling big time in attack. So, when looking at Brazil’s defense, how in the world do they find a path towards victory? Chile will have to emphasize defense or this could get out of hand, and they are going to need a fortunate call, a lucky bounce or some type of big error to go their way to sniff a victory. Expect them to struggle to see the ball in the attacking third and for the chances to be few. It’s not impossible, but this is the tallest task for any team in the quarters.

Free Copa America live streams

The best thing about Copa America 2021 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK, with the BBC airing the Brazil vs Chile clash. Some are also being shown on free-to-air channels across South America. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK – BBC and BBC iPlayer

Argentina – Televisión Pública

Brazil – SBT

Chile – Canal 13

Peru – América Televisión

