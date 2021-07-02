The 2020 European Championship begins its quarterfinal round on Friday, July 2 as the final inches closer. The day kicks off with a match between Switzerland and Spain, which is but an appetizer for the main course. Next, Group A leader Italy will take on Group B leader Belgium inside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Italy owns the all-time record against Belgium 3-1. They won 2-0 when the teams last played in the Group Stage at the Euros in 2016.

For the second time in a month’s span, Kevin De Bruyne exited a crucial match with an injury, first in the Champions League final for Manchester City, then this past Sunday playing for Belgium. A much less serious injury in the second instance with ankle bruising, the star midfielder remains a game-time decision.

De Bruyne isn’t the only injury that Belgium suffered in their Round of 16 victory over Portugal. Fellow midfielder Eden Hazard also left the match early, hobbled by a pulled hamstring late in the affair. That’s a lot of star power missing from the starting nine, considering the two have assisted on three of Belgium’s seven goals. De Bruyne has also scored one himself.

Whether the two midfielders will be in action or not, striker Romelu Lukaku will still be expected to produce scores against Italy on Friday. He is directly responsible for three of the team’s goals and will be needed against an Italian unit that has allowed just one goal across four contests at the 2020 Euros.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service.

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of Belgium vs Italy and all of Euro 2020. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Viewers in the UK can watch a Belgium vs Italy free live stream on the ITV or by using the ITV Hub. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Italy has reached the quarterfinals in five of the last six Euros, so they are no stranger to this stage of the game. There is a lot to live up to, however, as the team hasn’t reached the final since 2012 when they lost 4-0 to Spain. Per FBref.com, Italy has yet to win the tournament, despite reaching the final twice.

Like their Friday opponent, Italy finished the Group Stage with little difficulty. They scored seven total goals while allowing just one scored against them, finishing undefeated. The Round of 16 match against Austria was a different story. The two nations fought tough, forcing overtime where three total goals were scored. Italy won the contest 2-1, scoring early in the extra period before knocking in an insurance goal that would prove to be the difference.

Italy’s strength throughout the Euros has been their defense, only aided by their offense, as opponents have notched just five shots on target. Their job looks to be a little bit easier at the moment with the injuries Belgium is dealing with. Still, they can’t ease up and rest on their defense as goals are necessary to advance. Italy has scorers, and they’re going to need them to show up as long as Thibaut Courtois is in goal for their opponent.

If De Bruyne is healthy for Belgium, they take the match 2-1, and if not, then Italy takes the match 2-1. The talent level of the midfielder does make that much of a difference due to his skills as a passer and scorer. Italy’s offense is potent, but they’ll need to possess the ball to be effective in this one, which is a tall task.

Round Date / Time Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Result Quarter-Final Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. CST Switzerland Spain TBD Quarter-Final Friday, July 2, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. CST Belgium Italy TBD Quarter-Final Saturday, July 3, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. CST Czech Republic Denmark TBD Quarter-Final Saturday, July 3, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. CST Ukraine England c Semi-Final Tuesday, July 6, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. CST TBD TBD TBD Semi-Final Wednesday, July 7, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. CST TBD TBD TBD Final Sunday, July 11, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. CST SF Winner 1 SF Winner 2 TBD

