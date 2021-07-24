3×3 basketball made its Olympic debut on Saturday and it seems fans are loving it. If you’re new to these fast-paced matches that are sure to be a fan favorite in these Olympic Games, here are the rules:

One basket on one half-court.

Two teams of three and one substitute per team.

12-second shot clock.

The first team to reach 21 points or the best after ten minutes wins.

Team USA’s women’s 3×3 team got off to a strong start with wins over France and Mongolia as the Americans got off to a 2-0 start. In case you missed it, here’s a recap of both games.

Game #1: USA 17, France 10

Team USA opened group play with a 17-10 win over France in their first game of the day at Aomi Urban Sports Park. Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) got the scoring started with a driving layup but the French used their length and size to disrupt the Americans early, forcing them to shoot from the perimeter.

After a timeout from USA coach Kara Lawson, she fed Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky) and fed her often, using France’s size against them. Dolson found the mismatches against France’s smaller guards and made them pay.

The USA closed the match on a 7-2 run in the final 3:52. Dolson led the Americans with seven points and Plum added six.

After the match, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden came down to congratulate the women, telling them they have a lot to be proud of and Dolson responded her just being there meant a lot to every athlete.

Game #2: USA 21, Mongolia 9

In their final game of the day, the United States easily defeated Mongolia 21-9 to move to 2-0 in group play after their win over France earlier in the day.

The second game saw the Americans have a much easier time on the court and pretty much had their way with Mongolia. Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) was on fire, leading the way with nine points, including four 2-pointers.

Plum and Dolson each paced the USA with six points apiece. With the USA leading 20-5, Mongolia made one final push, scoring four consecutive points before Dolson put an end to the game with 3:00 remaining.

UP NEXT:

The USA (2-0) faces Romania (0-2) and the Russian Olympic Committee (2-0) on Sunday in Tokyo.

