Is anyone really surprised that the 2021 Copa América has come down to Brazil and Argentina? Probably not, but nonetheless, it is sure to be exciting when the teams take the pitch this Saturday, July 10 at Maracanã Stadium. Both teams won their respective groups in the tournament’s preliminary stage, each finishing 3-1.

What Copa America Final – Brazil vs Argentina Live Stream When Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST Where Maracanã Stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV Broadcast FS1 (USA)

2021 Copa América Preview

Two of the premier programs in South America, the two nations’ rosters feature some of the biggest international names in the sport. In this battle of Central American titans, Brazil enters as the leader in the all-time series between the two countries. Per FBRef.com, the two teams have met 15 times going back to 1974, with Brazil owning eight wins versus Argentina’s four. Three of the matches resulted in a draw.

There are some recent emotions tied into Saturday’s contest, as it was Brazil that won 2-0 over Argentina at the 2019 Copa’s in the semi-final round. Argentina took the victory in their next match, a friendly in 2019, 1-0. The opponents are scheduled to see each other again this November in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Brazil Storyline



Everton Soares and Thiago Silva look to defend their 2019 title, now with the aid of Neymar. The 29-year-old sensation wasn’t on the squad that year, but his addition has been key.

Neymar has scored a pair of goals along with three assists in helping the Brazilians get to the final. His two goals are tied for the team lead in the tournament. Brazil has outscored its opponents by a total of 10 goals.

The Brazilians’ experience at the 2021 Copa América hasn’t been all positive and actually got chippy this week. Back in the quarter-final match with Chile, striker Gabriel Jesus was hit with a red card, resulting in a two-match ban and a $5,000 fine. While Jesus hasn’t had a statistically productive tournament, his absence will be felt. Down a starter, it will be interesting to see how not only Brazil adjusts, but how Argentina defends them.

Argentina Storyline

At the Copa in 2019, Lionel Messi scored just one goal despite playing all six matches, and it came off of a penalty. It wasn’t just him that year that struggled, as Argentina recorded just seven goals in the tournament on their way to a third-place finish. This year has been much better.

Through six matches, Argentina has totaled 11 goals, three of which came in clutch during a penalty kick shootout with Colombia in the semi-final. Messi’s performance has been a big part of that, scoring a Copa-high four goals total.

Argentina’s scoring has come on as of late, notably in their 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarter-final, and group-stage victory against Bolivia 4-1. Going up against another strong offense in Brazil, there will be heavy pressure to score; Argentina will look to Messi to provide answers. Only four others on the squad have scored in the tournament, led by Lautaro Martinez with three goals.

Prediction

As talented as both of the remaining squads are on offense, the real key is going to be defense. Each team’s goalkeepers have allowed just two total goals in regulation. Colombia, however, scored twice against Emiliano Martinez in the semi-final shootout. With the two squads so evenly matched, there’s potential for this match to go to penalties, but it won’t. Messi is going to press, and he’s going to succeed. Look for Argentina to win 2-1.

